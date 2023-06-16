Avera Sacred Heart Hospital of Yankton is again offering cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation services to the community.
The move was announced in a press release issued late Thursday.
The decision by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital to discontinue these programs was made late last summer as health care nationally was challenged by increasing costs for labor and supplies.
“We heard a clear message from our patients and the wider community that they valued having these services in the community,” Doug Ekeren, regional president and CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, said in a press release. “This led us to meet with physicians and our professional care teams to evaluate how we could bring the programs back while also reducing expenses. I’m proud of the work these stakeholders did to answer this request from the community.”
The result of this effort is restructured programs that ensure quality while managing expenses.
“A question that has often been asked by the public is why other area hospitals in surrounding communities can support these programs while Avera Sacred Heart has to subsidize them,” Ekeren added. “The answer lies in the difference in how Medicare and Medicaid reimburse critical access hospitals, which is the classification of hospital found in these other communities, versus a prospective payer system hospital like Avera Sacred Heart. Critical access hospitals receive a cost-based reimbursement, while prospective payer system hospitals receive a predetermined, fixed reimbursement for the services they provide.”
The American Heart Association defines cardiac rehabilitation as a medically supervised program designed to improve your cardiovascular health if you have experienced heart attack, heart failure, angioplasty or heart surgery. It can include exercise counseling and training; education for heart-healthy living and counseling to reduce stress.
Pulmonary rehabilitation, as defined by the American Lung Association, is a program of education and exercise to increase awareness about your lungs and your specific lung disease so that you can manage the illness and stay active. Many patients who need this assistance have a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
“We understand how life-changing these programs can be to those who need them, and we are glad that we are again able to offer them in Yankton,” Ekeren said. “We appreciate the patience of the community as we determined how we could make this a reality.”
To learn more about cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, call 605-665-8000.
