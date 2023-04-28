On Sunday, April 30, Christ Episcopal Church will have a joint service and potluck at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Vermillion. There will be no service at Christ Church this Sunday, April 30.
St. Paul’s is located at 10 Linden Avenue (Linden and East Main Street) in Vermillion.
