LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care will host its next Medicaid listening tour this spring in communities around the state.

“Unpacking the Unwind: A Medicaid Listening Tour” will be held in eight cities this April and May, along with two virtual options. This tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on important updates for both members and providers regarding the end of the public health emergency and continuous coverage requirement. After the presentation, Nebraska Medicaid will field questions and feedback from those in attendance.

