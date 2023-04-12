LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Medicaid and Long-Term Care will host its next Medicaid listening tour this spring in communities around the state.
“Unpacking the Unwind: A Medicaid Listening Tour” will be held in eight cities this April and May, along with two virtual options. This tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on important updates for both members and providers regarding the end of the public health emergency and continuous coverage requirement. After the presentation, Nebraska Medicaid will field questions and feedback from those in attendance.
“We had a lot of excellent conversations with stakeholders and members of the public during our last listening tour in October,” Medicaid Director Kevin Bagley said. “There’s a lot going on, and so we want to be sure the public understands what we are doing and why as well as provide feedback. It’s important to us that we’re able to take those conversations and build from them.”
Regional/virtual meetings include:
• Virtual — Thursday, April 13, noon-1 p.m. (CST)
Join by phone: 408-418-9388 (Access code: 2493 891 5189)
• O’Neill — Monday, April 17, noon-1 p.m.
O’Neill Public Library — Meeting Room
601 E Douglas St, O’Neill, Nebraska.
• Virtual — Wednesday, April 26, 7-8 p.m. (CST)
Join by phone: 408-418-9388 (Access code: 2489 849 5185)
• Winnebago — Wednesday, May 3, noon-1 p.m.
Blackhawk Community Center — Whirling Thunder Wellness Program Gym
100 Bluff St, Winnebago, Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.