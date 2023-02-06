LINCOLN, Neb. — Following the recent passage of federal legislation, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) is preparing to resume regular reviews of Medicaid eligibility. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid members have kept Medicaid coverage even if no longer eligible.
Starting March 1, each Medicaid member’s current eligibility will be reviewed. It will take approximately twelve months to review all cases.
Medicaid members must ensure their contact information is up to date with Nebraska Medicaid. If information is needed from a member to confirm current Medicaid eligibility, Nebraska Medicaid needs to be able to reach the member. If Nebraska Medicaid is not able to reach the member, the member could unnecessarily lose Medicaid coverage.
Members can make sure their contact information is up to date by logging into their ACCESSNebraska account or calling toll-free (855) 632-7633.
In partnership with its health plans, Nebraska Medicaid will take extra steps to reach its members. These steps will include not only traditional letters but also phone calls and other outreach.
In partnership with provider and advocacy organizations, Nebraska Medicaid will be providing written materials in coordination with the organizations who have helped develop the materials for provider’s offices and other locations. Social media will also be used for outreach.
Members who are found ineligible for Medicaid will have their information forwarded to the federal marketplace. The marketplace will follow up with members about other coverage options; depending on the member’s situation, coverage may be at no or relatively little cost.
