The Yankton City Commission race got a little more crowded Monday.
The city announced that former City Commissioner Curt Bernard had filed nominating petitions for the race. In addition to Bernard, challengers Stacey Nickels, Michael Grave and incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson have all filed for three open positions on the board.
Commissioner Dave Carda, whose term is also expiring this spring, has announced he will not run for reelection.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 to file petitions.
A municipal election has been slated for Tuesday, April 13.
