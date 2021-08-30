BEEF
BABY BEEF
• Healy, Bella, Get Up and Go — Baby Beef, Heifer, purple
CLASS 1 BREEDING CHAROLAIS MARCH JR. YEARLING
• Healy, Cain, 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Charolais (100%), purple
CLASS 2 BREEDING CHAROLAIS WINTER HEIFER CALF
• Healy, Bella, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Charolais (100%), Purple
• Healy, Cain, 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Charolais (100%), Purple
• Kronaizl, Chesney, 8, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Charolais (100%), Purple
• Healy, Cain, 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Charolais (100%), Purple
CLASS 3 BREEDING FOUNDATION SIMMENTAL WINTER HEIFER CALF
• Healy, Cain, 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Foundation Simmental (50-87.5%), purple
CLASS 4 BREEDING MAINE ANJOU MARCH JR. YEARLING
• Kralicek, Patrick, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Maine Anjou, purple
CLASS 5 BREEDING MAINE TAINER EARLY JR. YEARLING
• Kralicek, Patrick, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, MaineTainer (25-62.5%), purple
CLASS 6 BREEDING MINI HEREFORD APRIL JR. YEARLING
• Olsen, Alana, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Mini Hereford, purple
• Christensen, Emma, 18, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Breeding Beef, Miniature Hereford, purple
• Grand Champion Overall Breeding Heifer — Cain Healy, Charolais, March Jr. Yearling
• Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Heifer — Bella Healy, Charolais, Winter Heifer
CLASS 7 MARKET BEEF MINIATURE STEER
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Beef, Miniature Steer, purple
• Wagner, Jaxson, 14, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Beef, Miniature Steer, purple
• Christensen, Emma, 18, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Beef, Miniature Steer, purple
• Freng, Karlie, 19, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Beef, Miniature Steer, purple
CLASS 8 MARKET BEEF CROSSBRED MARKET STEER
• Goeken, Adelyn, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Market Beef, Crossbred Steer, purple
• Vellek, Easton, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Beef, Crossbred Steer, purple
• Vellek, Easton, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Beef, Crossbred Steer, purple
• Grand Champion Overall Market Steer — Adelyn Goeken, Crossbred Market Steer
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Steer — Easton Vellek, Crossbred Market Steer
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Karlie Freng
• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Patrick Kralicek
• Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship — Cain Healy
• Reserve Champion Jr. Showmanship — Jaxson Wagner
• Grand Champion Beg. Showmanship — Adelyn Goeken
• Reserve Champion Beg. Showmanship — Alana Olson
Companion Animal
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Cat/Kittens, Female, purple
• Healy, Bella, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Rabbits, Male, purple
• Nelsen, Benjamin, 7, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Cat/Kittens, Male
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Cat/Kittens, Female, purple
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Cat/Kittens, Female, purple
• Wagner, Jaxson, 14, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Cat/Kittens, Female, purple
• Grand Champion Companion Animal — Jaxson Wagner
• Reserve Champion Companion Animal — Ellie Wagner
GOAT
CLASS 1 COMMERCIAL BREEDING DOE
• Christensen, Emma,18, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Breeding Meat Goat, Boer, Female, purple
• Freng, Karlie, 19, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Breeding Meat Goat, Boer, Female, purple
• Vellek, Easton, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Breeding Meat Goat, Boer, Female, purple
• Grand Champion Overall Breeding Doe — Karlie Freng
• Reserve Champion Overall Breeding Doe — Easton Vellek
CLASS 2 MARKET DOE WT 44 LBS
• Hunhoff, Molly, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Female, purple
CLASS 3 MARKET DOE WT 58-63 LBS
• Freng, Karlie, 19, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, purple
• Hunhoff, Molly, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Female, Blue
• Hunhoff, Kaden,13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Female purple
• Rudd, Reagan, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Female, purple
• Christensen, Emma, 18, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, boer, Female, purple
CLASS 4 MARKET DOE WT 80-82 LBS
• Freng, Karlie, 19, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Female, purple
• Vellek, Easton, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Female, purple
• Grand Champion Market Doe — Reagan Rudd
• Reserve Champion Market Doe — Molly Hunhoff
CLASS 5 MARKET WETHER 72-78 LBS
• Hunhoff, Molly, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Male, purple
• Hunhoff, Kaden, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club— Market Goat, Boer, Male, purple
• Rudd, Reagan, 10, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Male, purple
• Christensen, Emma, 18, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Male, blue
• Freng, Karlie, 19, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Male, purple
CLASS 6 MARKET WETHER 101-111
• Vellek, Easton, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Goat, Boer, Male, purple
• Vellek, Easton, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club Club — Market Goat, Boer, Male, purple
• Grand Champion Market Wether — Reagan Rudd
• Reserve Champion Market Wether — Kaden Hunhoff
• Grand Champion Overall Market Goat — Reagan Rudd, Market Doe
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Goat — Reagan Rudd, Wether
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Emma Christensen
• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Karlie Freng
• Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship — Kaden Hunhoff
• Reserve Champion JR. Showmanship — Easton Vellek
• Grand Champion Beg. Showmanship — Reagan Rudd
POULTRY
• Olson, Tyler, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American, purple
• Olson, Tyler, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American, purple
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American – New Hampshire, blue
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American – New Hampshire, blue
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American – New Hampshire, blue
• Wagner, Jaxson, 14 ,Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American – New Hampshire, red
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American – Silver Laced Wyandotte, blue
• Wagner, Ellie, 16, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry American – Silver Laced Wyandotte, blue
• Westrum, Jollie, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, American – Wyandotte, blue
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Duck – Bantam, blue
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry Duck – Bantam, purple
• Haich, Rebecca, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Feather Legged Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Game Bantam, blue
• Olson, Tyler, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Game Bantam, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry, Game Bantam, purple
• Olson, Tyler, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Rose Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, purple
• Haich, Isaac, 12, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry, Rose Comb Cleaned Legged Bantam, purple
• Olson, Tyler, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, purple
• Olson, Tyler, 11, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Poultry, Single Comb Clean Legged Bantam other than Game Bantam, purple
• Grand Champion Poultry — Tyler Olson, American
• Reserve Champion Poultry — Sami Haberman, Duck, Bantam
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Ellie Wagner
Rabbits
• Nelsen, Benjamin, 7, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Dutch, Female, Participation
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Male, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Male, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9 Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Male, purple
• Haberman, Sami, 9, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Netherland Dwarf, Male, Blue
• Nelsen, Kathryn, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Polish, Female, Blue
• Nelsen, Kathryn, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Polish, Male, purple
• Nelsen, Kathryn, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Polish, Male, Blue
• Nelsen, Kathryn, 13, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Polish, Male, Blue
• Kralicek, Jake, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Polish, Male, Blue
• Kralicek, Jake, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Rabbit, Polish, Male, purple
• Overall Grand Champion Rabbit — Sami Haberman, Netherland Dwarf
• Overall Reserve Champion Rabbit —Jake Kralicek, Polish
• Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship — Kathryn Nelsen
• Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Sami Haberman
• Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Jake Kralicek
ROUND ROBIN
• Grand Champion Senior — Patrick Kralicek
• Reserve Champion Senior — Karlie Freng
• Grand Champion Junior — Jaxson Wagner
• Reserve Champion Junior — Cain Healy
SHEEP
CLASS 1 ANY OTHER BREED / SUFFOLK EWE
• Fairley, Wyatt, 12, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Market Sheep, Any Other Breed, Female, purple
• Roesler, Jaxson, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Market Sheep, Suffolk, Female, purple
CLASS 2 NATURAL WETHER
• Fairley, Will, 14, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Market Sheep, Natural, Male, purple
• Grand Champion Purebred — Will Fairley
• Reserve Champion Purebred — Wyatt Fairley
CLASS 3 CROSSBRED MARKET EWE
• Fairley, Madison, 17, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Market Sheep, Crossbred, Female, purple
CLASS 4 CROSSBRED MARKET WETHER
• Roesler, Zachary, 19, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Market Sheep, Crossbred, Male, purple
• Grand Champion Crossbred — Madison Fairley, Market Ewe
• Reserve Champion Crossbred — Zachary Roesler, Market Wether
• Grand Champion Overall Sheep — Madison Fairley, Market Ewe
• Reserve Champion Overall Sheep — Zachary Roesler, Market Wether
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Madison Fairley
• Reserve Champion Senior Showmanship — Zachary Roesler
STATIC
• Genevieve Andrews, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Participation
Genevieve Andrews, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horti • culture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Display, Participation
• Genevieve Andrews, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit/Cucumber — Slicing, Participation
• Genevieve Andrews. Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Entomology & Bees, 1st Year Collection, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Genevieve Andrews, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Genevieve Andrews, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family, Life Game, Puzzle or Toy, Participation
• Chelsea Christensen, Yankton County Independent Members — Home Environment Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Emma Christensen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Fun with Convenience Foods, Blue
• Emma Christensen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Emma Christensen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Participation
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Entomology & Bees, 1st Year Collection, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Poster, Participation
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit/Cucumber – Pickling, Participation
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Plant Science, Crops & Weeds, Common Perennial Weeds, Participation
• Ellie Cummings, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles – Original, Participation
• Kenzie Drake, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Kenzie Drake, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, General Home Environment, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Kenzie Drake, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Molded Cookies, Purple
• Kenzie Drake, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Madison Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Curriculum, Purple
• Madison Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit/Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
• Will Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Curriculum, Purple
• Will Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit and/or Vegetable Leather, Food Exhibit, Purple
• Wyatt Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club – Food Preservation, Fruit and/or Vegetable Leather, Food Exhibit, Purple
• Wyatt Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Wyatt Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Wyatt Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit/Tomatoes — Cherry, Blue
• Wyatt Fairley, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Curriculum, Purple, Best of Show
• Karlie Freng, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Karlie Freng, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Cakes (No Commercial Mixes), Purple
• Karlie Freng, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple, Best of Show
• Karlie Freng, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Red
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit, Food Exhibit, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit, Food Exhibit, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Pickles, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Energy for Farm, Home & Transportation, Wind Energy, Educational Display, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit/Tomatoes — Cherry, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Aerospace & Rocketry, Model Constructed Rockets, Purple
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibits, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Arts Nature — Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Nature — Original, Blue
• Drace Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Nature — Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood – Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Nature – Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Nature – Original, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Nature – Original, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish, Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Aerospace & Rocketry, Model Constructed Rockets, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Aerospace & Rocketry, Model Constructed Rockets, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Purple, Best of Show
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment ,Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Yeast Dinner Rolls, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit, Food Exhibit, Purple
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Pickles, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Quincy Gaskins, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Blue
• Adelyn Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Purple
• Adelyn Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Red
• Adelyn Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Red
• Adelyn Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Adelyn Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Fiber – Original, Blue
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Fiber – Original Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Poster, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Eden Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Participation
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Display, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Beans – Snap, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Squash – Summer, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Slicing, Blue
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, General Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original, Blue
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Fiber – Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Fiber – Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Fiber – Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Plastic – Original, Blue
• Elizabeth Goeken, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Plastic – Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts Plastic – Original, Blue
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Purple
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home, Environment Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Eliza Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment Recycled and Remade Display Exhibit Purple
• Isabel Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Isabel Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Isabel Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Isabel Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
• Isabel Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Isabel Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Plastic – Original, Purple
• Patrick Gurney, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts. Wood – Original. Blue
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, General Visual Arts, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Blue
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Pickling, Blue
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Poultry & Eggs, Brown eggs, Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Skirt or Jumper, Purple, Best of Show
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Sami Haberman, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Purple
• Sami Haberman – Yankton Clovers – Fashion Revue – Purple
• Christopher Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Electricity Power, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Christopher Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Welding, Science Welding, Display Exhibits, Purple, Best of Show
• Christopher Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — First Aid, First Aid – Basic Kit, Red
• Christopher Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Wood Science, Wood Finished, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Christopher Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple, Best of Show
• Elizabeth Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Participation
• Elizabeth Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Participation
• Elizabeth Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibits, Participation
• Elizabeth Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Molded Cookies, Participation
• Ethan Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Wood Science, Wood Construction and Finish, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Engineering, Popsicle Bridge, Blue
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Pickling, Purple
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Isaac Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Electricity, Power, Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Close Up, Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Kitchen Accessory, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Molded Cookies, Purple
Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Purple
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibits, Purple
• Rebecca Haich, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Dining Accessory, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, What Makes SD Great, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Bella Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Diesel Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Diesel Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Muffins, Participation
• Diesel Healy, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibits, Participation
• Harper Hinz, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Kit/Pattern, Participation
• Harper Hinz, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Molly Hunhoff, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Purple
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, General Visual Arts, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Poster, Participation
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Cucumber – Slicing, Participation
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Entomology & Bees, 1st Year Collection, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Robotics, General Robotics, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Participation
• Mack Johnson, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Sunflower, Participation
• Christopher Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Christopher Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Blue
• Hailey Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Foods & Nutrition, Molded Cookies, Purple
• Hailey Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Hailey Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Hailey Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Photography, Non-Living, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Hailey Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Photography, Non-Living, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Natalie Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Natalie Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Quick Bread, Blue
• Natalie Konrad, Yankton County Independent Members — Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Skirt or Jumper, Purple
• Jake Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Quick Bread, Purple
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Convenience Bread, Purple
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Standard, Red
• Patrick Kralicek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Beans – Snap, Red
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Hobbies & Collections, Hobbies & Collections, Display Exhibits, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Glass – Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Poultry & Eggs, Brown eggs, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Health, Homemade health & beauty products, Purple
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Safety Educational Poster / 9566: Farm Safety Poster, Blue
• Chesney Kronaizl, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Make a Toy, Purple
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Pickles, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Robotics, Robot Build, Red
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Purple
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Purple, Best of Show
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles – Original, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry – Original, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry – Original, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Elyse Larson, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry – Original, Blue
• Thérèse Libby, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Purple
• Thérèse Libby, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horse & Pony, Horse Care & Grooming, Purple
• Thérèse Libby, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Thérèse Libby, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Electricity, Wiring and Switches, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Thérèse Libby, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Electricity Lighting – No Lamps, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Thérèse Libby, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Participation
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Community Service, General Community Service, Display Exhibit, Participation, Best of Show
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, One Loaf Quick Bread, Participation
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Recycled Garment, Participation
• Kinleigh Lindner, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Paper — Kit/Pattern, Participation
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Kit/Pattern, Blue
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles – Original, Blue
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Display, Purple
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Color Wheel, Red
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Lillian Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Dried Fruits, Food Exhibit, Purple
• Madeline Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Food, Preservation, Dried Fruits, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Madeline Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Food, Leadership Skills, Development General, Leadership Skills Development, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Madeline Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Food, Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Educational Display, Blue
• Madeline Marshall, Gayville Achievers 4-H Club — Food, Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Jefferey Mellem, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts. Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original. Blue
• Jefferey Mellem, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Welding Science, Welding Display Exhibits, Blue
• Jefferey Mellem, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Non-Living, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Jefferey Mellem, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Non-Living, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Drop Cookies, Participation
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original Participation
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Beets, Participation
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Carrots, Participation
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot, Participation
• Benjamin Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Participation
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts Plastic — Original, Purple
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Shooting Sports, General Shooting Sports, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Shooting Sports, General Shooting Sports, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Shooting Sports, Educational Display, Purple
• Curtis Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Shooting Sports, Educational Display, Purple
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Beets, Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Carrots, Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Peppers – Hot, Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Purple
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Kitchen Accessory, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Original Centerpiece, Blue
• Kathryn Nelsen, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Fruit Jelly, Jams and Preserves, Food Exhibit, Blue
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Original Centerpiece, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory Using fabric, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles – Original, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry – Original, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles – Original, Participation
• Clara Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Paper – Original, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Wood – Kit/Pattern, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Wood Science, Wood Finished, Display Exhibit, Participation, Best of Show
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Paper – Original, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles – Original, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Handmade Jewelry – Original, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles – Original, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Constructed Clothing: Accessory Using fabric, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Constructed Fabric Bedroom Accessory, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Willa Richelieu, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Eli Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Graphic Design, Drawn Image, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Eli Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Aerospace & Rocketry, General Aerospace and Rocketry, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Eli Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Wood Science, General Wood Science, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ethan Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Blue
• Ethan Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Clay, Ceramics, Modeling Compounds – Original, Red
• Ethan Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment – Original, Purple
• Ethan Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Aerospace & Rocketry, Kites – Build Your Own, Purple, Best of Show
• Owen Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Aerospace & Rocketry, General Aerospace and Rocketry, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Owen Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Nature – Original, Participation
• Owen Rippe, Yankton Clovers 4-H Club — Cultural Education, International Study & Exchange Programs, General Cultural Education, International Study, & Exchange Programs, Display Exhibits, Participation
• Jaxson Roesler, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bread Display Exhibits / One Loaf Yeast Batter Bread, Purple
• Jaxson Roesler, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Food and Nutrition, Display Exhibits / Drop Cookies, Purple
• Jaxson Roesler, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Food Preservation, Dried Fruits, Food Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Zachary Jaxson, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit/Beans — Snap, Blue
• Nora Rudd, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Reagan Rudd, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Reagan Rudd, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Safety Educational Display/ 9565: Farm Safety Display, Purple
• Alice Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Participation
• Alice Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition Drop Cookies, Participation
• Alice Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Display Exhibit/Beans — Snap, Participation
• Jack Sempek, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Cakes (No Commercial Mixes), Participation
• Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, General Visual Arts, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton Wranglers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Rory Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood – Original, Purple
• Rory Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Metal – Original, Purple
• Rory Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood – Original, Purple
• Rory Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Exploring Textiles & Sewing Curriculum – Constructed Item, Purple
• Rory Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Home Environment, New Life for Your Furniture, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Rylen Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Chalk, Carbon (Pencil) and Pigment — Original, Purple
• Rylen Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Rylen Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Textiles — Original, Blue
• Rylen Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Metal — Original, Purple
• Rylen Swensen, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood — Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Wood – Kit/Pattern, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Art Appreciation, Purple, Best of Show
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Tomatoes – Cherry, Blue
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Display Exhibit / Onions – Dried, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, What Makes SD Great, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Electricity, Wiring and Switches, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Easton Vellek, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Electricity, Lighting, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple, Best of Show
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Red
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Storage Item for a Room in Your Home, Display Exhibit, Red
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Ellie Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Duct Tape — Original, Blue
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Visual Arts, Duct Tape — Original, Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Companion Animal, Emergency Pet Supply Kit, Purple, Best of Show
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Original Centerpiece, Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Decorative (Accessory) Grouping for the Home, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Recycled and Remade, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Foods & Nutrition, Bars, Blue
• Jaxson Wagner, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Child Development & Family Life, Game, Puzzle or Toy, Purple
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Architecture, Display Exhibit, Purple, Best of Show
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — First Aid, First Aid — Advanced Kit, Red
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Clothing & Textile, Curriculum, Purple
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Action, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Hunter Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Wall or Door Item for your Home, Display Exhibit, Red
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Home Environment, Outdoor Art, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, People, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Landscape/Nature, Display Exhibit, Blue
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Photography, Animals, Display Exhibit, Purple
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Clothing & Textiles, Selected Outfit, Purple
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — First Aid, First Aid — Advanced Kit, Red
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping, Horticulture, Gardening & Landscaping Curriculum, Purple
• Kaylee Wuebben, Clever Clovers 4-H Club — Visual Arts Textiles — Original, Blue
• Kaylee Wuebben – Clever Clovers — Fashion Revue – Purple
SWINE
CLASS 1 PUREBRED BARROW
• Kralicek, Patrick, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Duroc, Male, Purple
• Kralicek, Patrick, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Yorkshire, Male, Purple, Reserve Champion Purebred Barrow
• Olsen, Alana, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Market Swine, Duroc, Male, Purple, Grand Champion Purebred Barrow
CLASS 2 CROSSBRED BARROW
• Kralicek, Jake, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Crossbred, Male, Purple
• Olsen, Alana, 9, Get Up and Go 4-H Club — Market Swine, Crossbred, Male, Purple, Grand Champion Crossbred Barrow
• Kralicek, Patrick, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Crossbred, Male, Purple, Reserve Champion Crossbred Barrow
• Grand Champion Market Barrow — Alana Olsen, Crossbred Market Barrow
• Reserve Champion Market Barrow — Alana Olsen, Purebred Duroc
CLASS 3 PUREBRED MARKET GILT
• Kralicek, Jake, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Yorkshire, Female, Purple, Grand Champion Purebred Gilt
CLASS 4 CROSSBRED MARKET GILT
• Kralicek, Jake, 9, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Crossbred, Female, Purple, Reserve Champion Crossbred Gilt
• Kralicek, Patrick, 15, Mission Hill Hillers 4-H Club — Market Swine, Crossbred, Female, Purple, Grand Champion Crossbred Gilt
• Grand Champion Market Gilt — Jake Kralicek, Yorkshire Gilt
• Reserve Champion Market Gilt — Patrick Kralicek, Crossbred Gilt
• Grand Champion Overall Market Swine — Alana Olsen, Crossbred Market Barrow
• Reserve Champion Overall Market Swine — Jake Kralicek, purebred Market Gilt
• Grand Champion Senior Showmanship — Patrick Kralicek
• Grand Champion Beginner Showmanship — Alana Olsen
• Reserve Champion Beginner Showmanship — Jake Kralicek
TRI-COUNTY HORSE SHOW
On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Clay, Union and Yankton County 4-H members within the horse program displayed these traits and many others at the combined Tri-County 4-H Horse Show in Elk Point. Twenty-nine youth participated in 28 different classes throughout the day.
Full results for the Clay, Union, and Yankton County 4-H horse show are as follows (event: name, county, ribbon placing):
• Junior Pleasure Driving Single-Horse: Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Senior English Showmanship: Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple.
• Junior English Showmanship: Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple.
• Senior Hunt Seat Equitation: Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Junior Hunt Seat Equitation: Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Purple.
• Senior Hunter Equitation Over Fences: Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Junior Hunter Equitation Over Fences: Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red.
• Senior Western Showmanship: Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Purple-Grand Champion; Molli Harkin, Union, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Red; Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple-Grand Champion; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple-Reserve Champion; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple-Grand Champion.
• Junior Western Showmanship: Sydney Johnson, Clay, Blue-Reserve Champion; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Purple-Grand Champion; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Red; Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Kade Frank, Union, Purple; Madeline Gillespie, Union, Red; Addison Jacobs, Union, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple- Reserve Champion; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Blue; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Purple-Grand Champion.
• Beginner Western Showmanship: Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue- Grand Champion; Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Sofia Hanson, Union, Purple-Grand Champion; Jalyn Norton, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Purple-Reserve Champion; Lillian Johnson, Union, Blue; Josephine Soenen, Union, Blue; Brenna Johnson, Union, Purple; Madalynn Stutzman, Yankton, Purple-Grand Champion; Nora Stutzman, Yankton, Red-Reserve Champion; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red.
• Senior Stock Seat Equitation: Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Jordan Swanson, Union, Purple; Molli Harkin, Union, Red; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Purple.
• Junior Stock Seat Equitation: Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Matthew Bryan, Union, Red; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Red; Ashley Phillips, Union, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Purple; Madeline Gillespie, Union, Red; Sydney Johnson, Clay, Red; Addison Jacobs, Union, Red.
• Beginner Stock Seat Equitation: Sofia Hanson, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Blue; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Blue; Madalynn Stutzman, Yankton, Red; Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Red; Brenna Johnson, Union, Purple.
• Senior Trail: Jordan Swanson, Union, Blue; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Red; Rachel Bryan, Union, Red; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Blue; Molli Harkin, Union, Red.
• Junior Trail: Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Red; Matthew Bryan, Union, Red; Ashley Phillips, Union, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Red; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Red.
• Beginner Trail: Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Sofia Hanson, Union, Blue; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red; Brenna Johnson, Union, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, Blue; Josephine Soenen, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Red.
• Senior Ranch Riding: Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Purple; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Purple; Jordan Swanson, Union, Blue.
• Junior Ranch Riding: Matthew Bryan, Union, Blue; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Purple; Addison Jacobs, Union, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Blue.
• Senior Reining: Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Purple; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue.
• Senior Flag Racing: Jordan Swanson, Union, Red ; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Molli Harkin, Union, Blue; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, White; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Blue; Aayla Wheatley, Union, White.
• Junior Flag Racing: Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Blue; Ashley Phillips, Union, Blue; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Red; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Union, White; Kade Frank, Union, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Blue.
• Beginner Flag Racing: Hektor Hanson, Union, Red; Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Josephine Soenen, Union, Purple; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Red; Jalyn Norton, Union, Purple.
Senior Barrel Racing: Aayla Wheatley, Union, White; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Blue; Jordan Swanson, Union, Red; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Molli Harkin, Union, Red; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple.
• Junior Barrel Racing: Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, White; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Blue; Evelyn Johnson, Union, White; Josephine Soenen, Union, Blue; Sydney Johnson, Clay, Blue; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Blue; Lillian Johnson, Union, Red; Ashley Phillips, Union, Blue; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red; Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Kade Frank, Union, Blue; Addison Jacobs, Union, Blue; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Blue; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Blue; Brenna Johnson, Union, Red.
• Senior Pole Bending: Jordan Swanson, Union, Red; Mackenzie Steinbrecher, Yankton, Red; Rachel Bryan, Union, Purple; Aayla Wheatley, Union, Blue; Emma Bohnsack, Clay, Blue.
• Junior Pole Bending: Benjamin Bohnsack, Clay, Blue; Matthew Bryan, Union, Purple; Lillian Johnson, Union, Red; Paisleigh Ensminger, Clay, Blue; Lila Stutzman, Yankton, Purple; Keeley Steinbrecher, Union, Red; Josephine Soenen, Union, Purple; Ashley Phillips, Union, Purple; Sami Haberman, Yankton, Red; Benjamin Phillips, Union, Blue; Marissa Schweinle, Clay, Red; Kade Frank, Union, Purple; Addison Jacobs, Union, Red; Evelyn Johnson, Union, Red; Jakeb Sullivan, Clay, Blue; Jalyn Norton, Union, Red; Brenna Johnson, Union, Red.
