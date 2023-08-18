100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 19, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, August 19, 1948
• Garfield School and its adjoining grounds were alive with activity today, as 4-H boys and girls, their leaders, parents and friends gathered for the annual Yankton County 4-H Achievement day program, in progress throughout the day. Livestock and poultry exhibits were being housed in tents on the school grounds while home economics, gardening and handicraft exhibits were in the Garfield school gymnasium.
• Menno remained in the running for the Missouri Valley Championship last night as they tripped Lake Andes 2-0 behind the two-hit pitching of Carlie Hertz. Hertz fashioned one of the finest mound jobs of the season as the fireball right hander struck out 20 Lake Andes batters. Big Max Becker notched a pitching job that he could be proud of as the towering hurler allowed only seven hits and whiffed 12.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, August 19, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 19, 1998
• The South Central League’s most feared pitcher has moved on. Jay Heimes, the Wynot Expos left-hander that has gone 20-1 in the past two seasons, striking out nearly two batters an inning, has been signed by the Sioux Falls Canaries of the Northern League.
• The Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is continuing its review of an application for a swine facility near the Missouri River south of Yankton. DEQ Public Affairs Officer Brian McManus said Tuesday the state has not acted on Jay Harmelink’s permit request for a 1,000-head facility in the Aten area of Cedar County, Neb. The livestock waste control facility would be located near the Aten Cemetery and the Crofton Lakeview Golf Course.
