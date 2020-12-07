Some Holiday Help

Facing potential supply issues related to COVID-19, two local entities are looking to the community for help this holiday season.
The River City Domestic Violence Center and River City Family Connections have launched the “Crystal Clear Christmas” campaign to help keep the facility and those who use it clean and safe.
Anna Meredith, survivor services coordinator with the River City Domestic Violence Center, told the Press & Dakotan that this year’s campaign is a little bit different from last year’s, which largely focused on items for the shelter’s bedrooms.
“We’re looking a little bit more for everyday household items like cleaning supplies, shampoo, conditioner, body wash — things that we kind of take for granted,” Meredith said. “We have been cleaning excessively all year because of COVID, of course, and then everyday living as well. We’re getting a little bit low on those items and we’re looking to restock.”
She said that the pandemic has disrupted the center’s usual channels for getting these items.
“Normally we have a lot of community groups that host donation drives,” she said. “Because of COVID, that’s a little bit tougher this year. A lot of times, that’s where we get our cleaning supplies … and we really rely on our community support to get those things for our survivors and clients for our sister agency (River City Family Connections).”
Even in normal times, Meredith said that the shelter doesn’t receive state funding to purchase these cleaning and hygiene items.
Additionally, the shelter is also looking for the donation of gift cards.
Meredith said there are a few ways to contribute to the campaign.
“We have our Angel Tree at Roger’s Family Pharmacy and those are filled with a lot of different things we’re looking for,” she said. “Then, we also have our Target registry. That will be open all through next month as well.”
The campaign began Dec. 1 and, so far, has seen a number of donations.
“The response has been pretty decent,” she said. “We have people buying off of our Target registry and then we also have had people going down to the Angel Tree and dropping things off.”
She added that the campaign has an added importance in a year that has seen usual supply lines dwindle and domestic violence cases rise.
“The pandemic has really affected us all and we just want to continue to clean as much as we can and make sure it’s sanitary for all of the survivors and clients that come through our doors,” she said.
The Crystal Clean Christmas campaign runs through Jan. 8.
———
To access the Target registry, visit https://www.target.com/gift-registry/giftgiver?registryId=8a11e2c40cb846729304262d0e319ed6&type=GENERIC&occasionType=CHARITY
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.