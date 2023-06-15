100 Years Ago
Saturday, June 16, 1923
• Weather conditions which Yankton has experienced for the past ten days may be fine for agricultural activities but they are anything but desirable for concreting operations, according to M.L. Flynn of the Paving Company, in charge of Yankton’s paving program work. Linn Street and Maple Street were opened up for traffic today, the concrete having been laid a sufficient length of time to permit traffic.
• Chas. A. Holberg, of Kasota, Minn., member of the firm of Holberg & Holberg contractors for the new artesian well to be built by the city of Yankton, is still missing and no work has yet been started on the well. Mail is arriving here for the missing man, and it has been ascertained he left Kasota a month ago by auto. The attention of citizens was called to the unusual situation by this paper recently, since which time there have been no new developments. It is believed however the missing man will yet show up.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 16, 1948
• Yankton’s fly control campaign moved into its second phase today when Girl Scouts and Brownies, under the direction of Mrs. Ernest McElwain and Mrs. George Greenlee, began the door-to-door distribution of instructions to housewives on how they can cooperate in the fly control program.
• Henry Malik, young Lesterville ball player, has left for Chicago Tuesday with Tony Lucadello and Ray Prim, Chicago Cubs scouts who were in Yankton Monday and Tuesday to conduct an instructional baseball school. Malik, a pitcher, will be given the opportunity to go to a rookie baseball school in either Ohio or Michigan.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 16, 1973
• Two University of South Dakota students are working in the Yankton City Manager’s office this summer helping with preparation of the budget and other duties. They are Tom Bissell, Woonsocket, and Ken Dewell, Pierre. City Manager Rufus Nye explained that there has been a USD student working in the City Manager’s office each summer for several years, but this is the first summer two such students have been employed.
• An open house-retirement party was held in the Legion Hall in Gayville June 10 to honor Adolph Heier, the rural mail carrier at Gayville from February 1938 to May 1973. R. Gene Garvey presented Adolph a service award for carrying mail 48 years, and a safe driving award for 43 years.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 16, 1998
• The look of downtown Yankton is going through a rapid change, as more business owners have decided to remove the metal coverings of their buildings to unveil the original brick structure. Fish-N-Stuff is the latest business to join the owners of the three-story Fantle’s building in bringing the original historic look of downtown Yankton out into the open.
• For Sheriffs Steve Knakmuhs and Wes Eisenbeiss, the long arm of the law is about to cross the Missouri River. The river has separated Bon Homme County’s Knakmuhs and Knox County’s Eisenbeiss. But that changes in August when the new bridge links Running Water, S.D., and Niobrara, Neb. Both men say they look forward to a new, broader working relationship.
