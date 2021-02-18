Yankton High School’s (YHS) One-Act Play performance of “The Odyssey,” which won a “Superior” at the State AA One-Act Play Festival earlier this month in Brandon, is now available to stream via Youtube.com at https://youtu.be/cOMrc77OeH4 .
Written and directed by YHS teacher Keith Goeden, the play encapsulates the adventures of ancient Greek hero Odysseus on his return to Ithaca from the Trojan War.
Cast member Jaden Pearson, who played Odysseus, received a “Superior Individual” award.
A “Superior Ensemble” award was presented to the Greek Chorus, comprised of Abby Huff, Ryan Trail, Eva Reyes, Bella Purzol, Grace Taggart, Reid Brown, Madison Reisner, Carter Dahl, Gavin Kafka, Cora Johnson, Nicholas Taylor, Anna Lail, Olivia Hunhoff, Gabe Grant, Sara Carr, Allie Taggart and Elisha Swenson.
A “Superior Ensemble” award was also presented to Dylan Ridgeway and Caleb Kisch as the Oddball Odysseus Groovemasters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.