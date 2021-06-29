• A report was received at 3:23 p.m. Monday of theft from a residence on Capitol St.
• A report was received at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5 p.m. Friday of a residential burglary off of 443rd Ave. near Mission Hill.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:37 p.m. Saturday of an assault near the Irene Rodeo Grounds in Irene.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:13 p.m. Sunday of a domestic incident at a business off of Highway 52.
