Daniel Craig Coulson, 609 Green Street, Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50; Resisting arrest; $500; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Stephanie Amanda Schurman, 910 West St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possesion controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Francisco Javier Solis Lopez, 1011 Mulberry Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Evony Hermosa Lopez, 1310 W. 30th Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Ryan Anthony Sousek, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 202, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $580.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jennifer Becker, Arlington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $167.50.
Mackenzie Ray Hollingsworth, Jackson, Wyo.; Driving under influence-1st offense; $1,230.50.
Joshua Engel Sailer, 1311 National Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $1,491.50; Jail sentence of 15 days; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on a state highway; Recharged by indictment.
Jami Romano, 804 Birch Rd, Apt. 2, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $167.50.
Kiefer Fitch, 2307 Walnut St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $222.50.
Kenneth Arnold Sudbeck, 807 Eastside Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $87.50.
Alexander Paul Wold, 1504 Jo Lane Drive, Yankton; Traffice in/substitute plates; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Matt Larsen, 1506 Mulberry, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $122.50.
Brande Lauren Beach, 200 Linn St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $222.50.
Dave Wiebenga, Junior, 3904 Highway 314, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $1,430.50; Jail sentence of 15 days; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Exhibition driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
