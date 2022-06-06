BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension, in collaboration with Innovate SoDak and the Brookings Economic Development Corporation, has developed a workforce development course. The 15-part series covers a variety of topics designed to provide free workforce development resources for employees in all industries to complete at their own convenience.
“SDSU Extension convened a team of specialists to develop content for this course to touch multiple areas of workforce development,” said Nikki Prosch, SDSU Extension Health and Physical Activity Field Specialist. “Information from this course is helpful for employee skill building, training and ongoing education.”
Topics covered throughout the series include:
• Working relations — Conflict resolution, disability awareness, managing customer satisfaction, managing technology and remote work, teaching adults technology
• Health — Breastfeeding, healthy eating, managing stress, staying active, understanding your benefits, work-life balance
• Management — Action planning, high performance teams, making meetings work, time management for emerging leaders
“This course was developed to foster innovative economic development, especially for owners, managers and staff throughout the state of South Dakota,” said Stephen Gent, director of Innovate SoDak.
Those interested can access the course by visiting the SDSU Extension Workforce Development webpage.
For more information, contact Nikki Prosch, SDSU Extension Health and Physical Activity Field Specialist, at 605-688-6409 or Nikki.Prosch@sdstate.edu.
