Citywide Cleanup About To Begin

Yankton’s citywide cleanup is about ready to commence once again.
This year’s event begins Saturday, March 19 with the Transfer Station accepting loads for free from those on the city’s collection route.
Meanwhile, curbside collection starts April 4, with the city asking users not to put items out on the curb until at least March 26.
This year’s cleanup goes through April 16.
After the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the cleanup event entirely in the spring of 2020, forcing it to go to a voucher system later that year, the event returned with curbside pickup in 2021.
City Manager Amy Leon said that, while some residents liked the voucher program from 2020, having curbside pickup available is an important element that a number of residents prefer.
“We’ve gotten feedback that some people like having their own timeline on when they can bring their items in and they like the voucher program,” she said. “We also got the feedback that a lot of people have more than they can physically bring or they can’t physically get it (to the Transfer Station). … It’s a service that people really like and appreciate that’s included in the solid waste program that we have.”
She said it’s also more viable than it was in 2020.
“We have the staff,” she said. “There might be years where we don’t have the staff, and that was the case the year we did the voucher program. But we do have the staff right now. We’re healthy and we can get it done physically.”
Leon said there is one thing to keep an eye out for as the citywide cleanup commences.
“The key is, can we keep it from raining or snowing when we’re doing curbside collection?” she said. “Somebody said we have to do curbside collection because we need the rain.”
As is usually the case, the cleanup is accepting items such as tree branches (no longer than 10 feet), wood products, metal items and minimal concrete.
Yard wastes and recycling items are among items that are not going to be accepted.
Household hazardous wastes (HHW) like cleaning supplies, oils and paint will also not be accepted — but residents will have an opportunity to dispose of these items as well coming up.
During the Feb. 28 meeting of the Yankton City Commission, Leon announced that the household hazardous waste collection event April 23 — and that may not be the public’s last opportunity this year.
“Joint Powers will be working on talking about whether or not we’ll be doing a spring and a fall (event),” she said. “But we are going to do a spring household hazardous waste (event). That’s something we don’t pick up on citywide cleanup and something we don’t want you to throw in your regular black garbage cans.”
Unlike citywide cleanup, there is not a curbside option with the HHW event. This will take place at the Yankton Transfer Station.
For more information on the citywide cleanup and what items will and will not be collected, visit https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/solid-waste/city-wide-cleanup
For more information on the household hazardous waste event and what items will and will not be collected, visit https://www.cityofyankton.org/departments-services/solid-waste/household-hazardous-waste
