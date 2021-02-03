On The Move

The tourism culture of Yankton has seen some big shifts since Crofton, Nebraska, native Kasi Haberman made her return to the Yankton area in 2016. As head of the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, she has played a key role in many of those changes.
However, last week it was announced that Haberman will be leaving the CVB as of Feb. 9 after nearly 4 1/2 years of service.
After working with malls in Omaha for a number of years, Haberman made her return to Yankton in March 2016 to take over as the marketing director for the Yankton Mall, a job she held until the following October when she took the reins at the CVB.
Haberman told the Press & Dakotan that she came to the CVB just in time to see it and other entities getting the ball rolling on courting the producers of Amazon reality show “Fireball Run” to include Yankton in an upcoming season.
“That was quite the experience working with a major production company and being new to the job,” Haberman said.
She described the experience as a bit of a trial by fire.
“It just really immersed me into the entire local tourism industry having to learn in a short time frame what there was to offer in Yankton,” she said.
Haberman said another highlight of her tenure came behind the scenes.
“Another big thing we tackled was becoming a partner in the community co-op program with the Department of Tourism,” she said. “That was a lot of fun being able to see all of the incredible things Lawrence & Schiller worked into that campaign and getting that education under my belt as far as different digital tactics and things they incorporate into it.”
But not every effort during her tenure has been solely focused on bringing outsiders into the community. Haberman and the CVB joined in a community effort to bring in an amenity to help keep Yankton residents in town by bringing a long-sought aquatic center to the city.
“I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about Dive In Yankton,” she said. “That was another big undertaking and a great experience to be involved in a grassroots campaign that built a lot of momentum and really ended up being fruitful with the project coming to fruition for the community.”
She also cited helping with the 2018 World Archery Indoor Championship in Yankton and winning the Ruth Ziolkowski Outstanding Hospitality & Customer Service Award in 2020 as highlights of her CVB tenure.
Haberman said she’s seen a great evolution in the area’s tourism culture.
“The entire industry has come to the understanding of what tourism really is and what it can do for a community,” she said. “There’s a lot of businesses that, when I started, didn’t really think of themselves as part of the industry. I really tried to work hard in making sure people understood that restaurants are tourism members and committees that bring sporting events and tournaments to town are part of the tourism industry. I think people have a better understanding of what it is and how they can work together to create a bigger impact of the community.”
She said that she plans to stick around Yankton — and the tourism industry — for the foreseeable future.
“I do have something lined up,” she said. “I’m staying in the tourism industry and I will be here in Yankton, but I haven’t really made a formal announcement yet.”
In the meantime, Haberman says she’s thankful for her time at the CVB.
“I just want folks to know how grateful I am for the opportunity and how truly rewarding the experience has been,” she said. “I’ve made a lot of really good friends and I’m very proud of how the industry has evolved since I’ve been here. I hope whoever steps into this position is able to just pick up that ball and keep running with it.”
