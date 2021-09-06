The Yankton Community Library will be celebrating the 2021 Oscars on Sept. 9, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12. This popular annual event was postponed from February due to COVID. Five movies nominated in a variety of categories will be shown, including Best Picture Winner “Nomadland.”
“Soul,” rated PG, will start at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. “Minari,” rated PG-13, will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday morning followed by “Judas and the Black Messiah,” rated R, at 12:30 p.m. and The Father, rated PG13, at 3 p.m. On Sunday, “Nomadland,” rated R, will begin at 1:30 p.m.
There will be some treats provided by the library during the movies, but you are also welcome to bring your own favorite movie refreshments. There is no charge for any of the movie showings.
