Warm And Dry Times To Rule The Holidays ... And Beyond

If you’re still dreaming of a white Christmas next week, you may want to go back to bed.
During a regional webinar from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Thursday, a climatologist said the odds are very strong for above-normal temperatures and little precipitation for the remainder of the month.
In fact, that pattern may spill over into the first couple of months of the year, said Beth Hall, Indiana state climatologist.
“In terms of precipitation, unfortunately, we’re seeing increased confidence that precipitation for the rest of the month will be below normal,” said Hall, who was the lead presenter in Thursday’s NOAA webinar.
And in the period of January through March, “the warmer temperature and precipitation patterns continue,” Hall said, meaning soil moisture levels are expected to remain low heading into the spring planting season.
Throughout the fall, dry conditions persisted across the region, with areas of drought deepening locally in parts of Douglas, Hutchinson, Charles Mix and Bon Homme counties.
The deepest areas of drought in the immediate region are extreme southeastern South Dakota (Minnehaha, Lincoln and northern Union counties) and the northwest edge of Iowa.
Winter wheat across the plains is struggling without moisture, which is impacting cattle producers, Hall said.
“What we’re seeing in some states — for example, South Dakota — is, they are having to bring in hay and water from outside the region because they don’t have a local supply that is strong enough,” she said.
She said that, particularly in the western plains, the drought is causing stock ponds to evaporate faster, thus leaving them unable to meet watering demands.
The year-end forecast looks to be more of the same for the Yankton area.
“Over the next seven days, there is not a lot of hope for rain or any sort of precipitation to occur,” Hall said.
As for the 8- to 14-day outlook, Hall said there is “increased confidence” that precipitation will be at or below normal. Record temperatures might also be possible in places.
The forecast for January calls for continued above-normal temperatures with equal chances of above- or below-normal precipitation. January is normally one of the driest months of the year, with Yankton averaging only about a half-inch of moisture during the month.
The forecast for the first three months of 2021 shows equal chances of above- and below-normal temperatures and precipitation, although below-normal moisture is forecast across much of Nebraska.
The forecast for April-June 2021 looks for above-normal temperatures across the lower two-third of the U.S., with the northern boundary cutting across northern Nebraska. North of that, there are equal chances of above- and below-normal temperatures. For precipitation, equal chances of above- or below-normal moisture cover much of the Central Plains, although slightly wetter conditions could be moving into western Iowa.
Hall also noted that a La Nina pattern is expected to be in place until at least spring.
“When we look at La Nina years, going back to the mid-1990s … there was a stronger consistency of drier conditions or dry extremes. So, we’re already in a drought, we could say there is an enhanced risk that drought will continue (across the Upper Plains),” Hall said.
