Yankton County recorded 10 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
Monday saw light overall reporting, as the DOH online portal posted 267 new cases on just 1,162 new tests. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 1,446.
Yankton County’s new cases gave it 688 positive tests this month, an increase of more than 38%. The county has seen double-digit daily case increases in all but two reporting days this month. (There was no report posted on Christmas Day.)
The county’s vaccinations continued to climb, with 371 new injections administered. That raised the total to 610.
There were little to no new cases reported in other area counties, although Clay County did record five new infections.
In the DOH’s weekly update on South Dakota educational institutions, grade K-12 schools reported 180 new cases last week (Dec. 20-26), a drop from 425 recorded the previous week. Overall, the schools have reported 9,429 new cases (7,025 students; 2,404 staff) with 9,052 recoveries. Among the state’s colleges, universities and technical schools, 29 new cases were posted last week, a drop from 61 cases the previous week. To date, there have been 3,173 infections (2,731 students; 442 staff), with 3,103 recoveries.
Here are the South Dakota statistics for Monday from the DOH:
• Total Cases — 97,657 (+267: 246 confirmed, 21 probable);
• Active Cases — 6,523 (-172);
• Recoveries — 89,688 (+439);
• Hospitalizations — 5,583 ever hospitalized (+22); 288 currently hospitalized (+14);
• Testing — 1,162 new tests processed; 484 new individuals tested;
• Total Vaccinations — 14,779 (+1,069).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Sunday reported 637 new infections. Also, no new deaths were recorded, keeping the state toll at 1,559.
Other statistics posted by the DHHS included:
• Total Cases — 161,974 (+637);
• Recoveries — 102,169 (+157);
• Hospitalizations — 5,108 ever hospitalized (+4); 527 currently hospitalized (+24);
• Testing — 4,424 new tests processed; 1,494 new individuals tested.
