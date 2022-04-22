Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Laura Hernandez-Caro, 24, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for simple assault (domestic).
• Roger Black Bear, 39, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice.
• Austin Mendenhall, 29, Clark, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug or substance.
• Joseph Carpenter, 34, Clear Lake, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold for contempt; false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement; forgery; possession of a forged instrument; grand theft (felony); identity theft; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; and unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony).
• Dayvon Foolbull, 18, Yankton, was booked Thursday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Ross Brodock, 33, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II and possession of a forged instrument.
• Matthew Monarrez, 34, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a violation of a protection order.
