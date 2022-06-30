VERDIGRE, Neb. — An O’Neill, Nebraska, man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover near Verdigre, Nebraska, Wednesday morning.
According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, a report was received at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday of a single-vehicle accident near the intersection of 511 Avenue and 881 Road west of Verdigre. The investigation revealed Patrick Young, 30, of O’Neill, was operating a motor vehicle northbound on 511 Avenue, approaching the intersection with 881 Road. Young was unfamiliar with the roadway and, upon approaching the intersection, started to apply his brakes. Young didn’t believe he would be able to stop in time and turned to his left, causing the pickup to lose traction and slide sideways across 881 Road. After crossing the roadway, the pickup rolled over once and settled on its wheels. Young and another individual subsequently contacted Knox County authorities.
Young did not have a seat belt on during the rollover accident and was subsequently transported to Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls. There was no indication of injuries to the passenger.
The vehicle was towed, and the roadway was cleared at approximately 12:45 p.m.
