GAYVILLE — “Families Feeding Families/AGvocacy! annual event will take place in 2020,” announced Laura Lyngstad, President of the group. “After carefully considering many factors, our group decided to host our annual event.”
The event will take place at 5 p.m. Sept. 12 at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center east of Yankton. Admission is free.
Keynote speaker Damian Mason said in a phone interview that he is excited to meet the people of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. Mason is a farmer, agribusiness leader and speaker who delivers a contemporary message with humor geared toward those who are engaged in agriculture or an agribusiness.
Other activities to look forward to at the event are entertainment and conversation with Masters of Ceremonies Trent Loos (“Loos Tails” and “Loos from the Hip”), a Silent and Live Auction courtesy of Greg Ryken, Stockman’s Livestock, and a prepared meal (free will donation). Vendor booths will be available to browse.
“The safety of our guests is very important to us,” Lyngstad continued, “so masks and hand-sanitizing options will be available. We encourage personal responsibility for each person or family that attends our event.”
Members, supporters, volunteers and vendors have encouraged Families Feeding Families/AGvocacy! to host the event. Organizers welcome those that choose to attend; likewise, they respect those who choose not to attend in person. Anyone who cannot attend in person please contact Families Feeding Families/AGvocacy! to get a link to the online auction list.
Stephanie Moser, NEYAC Events & Community Outreach director, said, “Ever since we reopened in May, we have been diligent in following CDC guidelines. Keeping our facility safe to use by the public is of utmost importance to us. We are excited to partner with Families Feeding Families to offer this event.”
“Farming and agribusinesses are considered essential services,” Lyngstad said, “we couldn’t stay home, we have had to continue business as usual for the most part. This event, this time for relaxing with family, friends, and neighbors is also part of what we do. We sure hope you will join in the fun.”
Register at the Families Feeding Families/AGvocacy! website to ensure enough food is ready for all guests. Additional event information is also on the website.
Beverage service will be provided by the Irene Rodeo Club.
