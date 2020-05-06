The Yankton School District (YSD) has a plan to safely return students’ items and retrieve items borrowed from the schools before the year end next Thursday.
How students would retrieve personal items from their schools has been an open question for YSD administrators since South Dakota’s PreK-12 schools were suddenly shuttered in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and never reopened for classes.
Last week, Gov. Kristi Noem’s surprise announcement that schools could reopen offered YSD the opportunity to arrange for the exchange of personal items and the return of school property before students finish for the summer.
Despite great efforts from the school district to cope with the COVID-19 situation, many wish that closing the schools for the last quarter would not have been necessary.
“If I could wave a magic wand and have a do-over, I would in one single motion,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “The do-over would be having fourth quarter at school with all of our students, no canceled activities or tournaments, prom, graduation as originally planned and an opportunity for our students and staff to say farewell until next school year.”
But, because of the continued presence of the novel coronavirus in Yankton, many students will not even be entering their respective schools to retrieve personal items, much less have the chance to say good bye.
Ironically, this week is National Teacher Appreciation Week, and instead of interacting with students, YSD teachers are self-isolating in their classrooms, and bagging up projects and locker items for pick-up.
YANKTON HIGH SCHOOL
This week, teachers at Yankton High School (YHS) began contacting families to schedule pick-up/drop-off appointments for next week. Students who are late or miss their appointments will be asked to reschedule.
• YHS students may enter the building, but parents are asked to stay outside.
• Students are encouraged to wear some sort of face covering and are asked not to congregate inside or outside on the school grounds.
YANKTON MIDDLE SCHOOL
Yankton Middle School (YMS) is working with families to get school books returned before students and parents line up to pick up locker items. Only YMS staff will enter the school. Items will be walked out to parents and students.
• YMS administrators are asking families to arrange their preferred pick-up time in advance with their child’s SRB teacher. Even so, retrieving items could take 30 minutes or more, they said.
• Pick-up/drop-off times on Thursday (today) and Monday are from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and from 5-7 p.m. Monday evening.
• Students may ride their bikes, but must stay at least six feet apart and not congregate.
• Belongings may be picked up from one of two YMS entrances:
— The breezeway entrance from the parking lot on the east side of the school, with parents parked along the curb facing south
— The main entrance on Mulberry Street, with parents parked along the curb facing north.
STEWART, WEBSTER, BEADLE AND LINCOLN ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Yankton’s public elementary schools will be reaching out to parents beginning today (Thursday) with pick-up/drop-off times Monday and Tuesday and locations at each school. Text books and library books can be returned at that time. Staff will bring out students’ belongings.
Families with multiple children at an elementary school will be able to pick up items belonging to all their children during the oldest child’s time slot.
As with everything else, scheduled events once school is over are going to be different this year as well.
These include:
• A reported effort on social media to organize a parade of 2020 seniors through the downtown Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m. No other information was available at press time.
• A virtual graduation to be released May 17 at 2 p.m. on the school district’s website. The public may view the virtual graduation by going to the “Recent News” tab on the YSD Website (ysd.k12.sd.us) and clicking on the “Virtual Graduation” tab.
• Also on May 17, the victory bell at YHS will ring from 2-3 p.m.
• Later that evening, the lights will be turned on at Crane-Youngworth Field, Williams Field and the YHS tennis courts, as well as lighting at the Yankton High School to honor the YHS 2020 graduating class.
• An in-person graduation ceremony is tentatively planned for July 26 in the YHS Main Gym at 1 p.m., if there’s no conflict with recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local health officials.
