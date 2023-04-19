CASES DISPOSED: MARCH 18-24, 2023
Dylan James Grant, 808 W. 5th St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Jessica Ann Hauert, 2923 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by Court (including For No Probable Cause).
Caleb Herb McKenzie, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Theresa Lynn Obermeyer, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Trista White Dove Fisher, Centerville; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Speeding on a state highway; $97.50.
Patrick A. Olson, 3501 West City Limits Rd., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jesse Chambers, Bloomfield, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Obey traffic device unless directed by policeman; $132.50.
Audra Marliss Smith, 904 E. 13th, Apt. 16, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Tanner Alan Hunter, Huron; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess alcoholic beverage/marijuana in penitentiary; $757.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended; Two years’ probation.
Craig Steven Mastenbrook, Grand Forks, N.D.; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $746.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 158 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Audra Marliss Smith, 904 E. 13th, Apt. 16, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Jaric Raylin Woodley, 1108 W. 8th Street, Yankton; Left turning vehicle failing to yield right of way; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Miguel Madrueno-Salazar, 128 Par Lane, Lot 25, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Casey David Thomas, 1005 Sisters Grove Rd., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Timothy Glenn Gubbels, 168 Acorn Dr., Yankton; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Marashanna Collins, 414 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $504.50; Jail sentence of 8 days with 7 days credit; Three years probation.
Joel Ruben Carbo Garcia, 906 Burleigh St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Ted M. Miller, Saint Helena, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Cheryl Ann McVay, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $78.50; No driver’s license; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Cody Edward Drapeau, 1019 Walnut St., Apt. B1, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $200.
Beau Shannon Mackey, 415 W. 15th #13, Yankton; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Forgery; $451.16; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 2 days credit.
Rebecca Lynn White, 2410 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Charles Boyd Wry, Junior, Scotland; Habitual offender – 3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $2,307.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 4 years suspended and 72 days credit.
Aalyiah Elaine Ferris, 2908 Douglas Ave. #240, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Darby Oliver, Canton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Tatum Rose Draskovic, 1511 Cedar St., Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Andre Jones, Junior, 1001 Memory Lane, Yankton; Escape by prisoner – first degree; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Escape by prisoner – first degree; Recharged by information.
Lacie Nicole Lopez, 107 Anchor Dr., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by Court (including For No Probably Cause).
Treyson Joey Paidin Coulson, 111 Tamarack Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Certain operators required to wear seat belts; $25.
Jose DeJesus Ortega, 1004 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No driver’s license; $132.50; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Jonata Toribio Hernandez, 1305 W. 8th St. #1, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Miranda Lynn Watson, 1402 Oakwood Dr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Aaron Anthony Blackwell, 2804 W. 23rd Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Cherrice Wright, 2005 Locust St., Apt. 9, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Azucena Alonso Tenorio, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 39, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Sophie Rose Montagne, 2200 Douglas Ave., Apt. 11D, Yankton; No driver’s license; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Jo Marie Neubauer, 2200 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by Court (including For No Probably Cause).
Aaron Jacob Pinkelman, Springfield; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $708.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; No driver’s license; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment.
James Lee Neuharth, 119 3rd St., Apt. A, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 6th or subsequent offense; $2,206.50; License revoked for 20 years; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years with 5 years suspended and 3 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II Information; Driving under influence – 4th offense; Recharged by information; Fail to stop – accident causing property damage; Recharged by information.
Troy Allen Moore, Vermillion; Overweight on axle; $202.50.
Gary Allen Merkwan, 2708 E. Highway 50, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Christopher Lynn Taylor, Crofton, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by Court (including For No Probable Cause).
Mark Alan Langley, Senior, Mission Hill; Driving under influence – 3rd offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicole Constance Munoz, 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 35, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $591.50; Jail sentence of 9 days with 9 days credit; Three years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Joseph Evans, 2707 Van Epps, Yankton; Possession certain unauthorized articles in jail; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Wade Elliot Bowles, 1306 National St., Yankton; Disobey judicial process; $478.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended and 2 days credit; Driving under influence – 1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Matthew Dr. Hoilien, 101 Curlies St., Yankton; Over limit/unlawful possession game fish; $78.50.
Jordan Daniel Amberg, Olivia, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Misty A. Winter Nockels, 709 Locust Street, Yankton; Failure to stop; $126.50.
Darren Michael Newborg, Tea; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Cody William Kirrman, 510 Pine St., Apt. 3, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Aaron Adam Abdo, Lake Andes; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $236.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Nicholas Paul Johnson, 3107 Mulligan Dr., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Curtis Marvin Neuharth, 2602 Ella Ln., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
James Michael Johnke, 217 Kay St., Yankton; Rearlamps required; $25.
Donna Rae Wagner, Sioux Falls; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Marilyn Ann Smith, 703 W. Riverside Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Gary Lyn Schulenberg, 1511 John Street #1, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kathleen Lillian Gubbels, 108 Marina Park Dr., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
