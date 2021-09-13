The annual Chan Gurney Airport Breakfast will be held on Sunday, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m.-noon in the maintenance hangar adjacent to the terminal on the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton.
The menu will include pancakes, sausage, orange drink, coffee and milk. There will also be several aviation displays and aircraft.
This event is a fundraiser for aviation scholarships and sponsored by the Yankton Regional Aviation Association. Contact Steve Hamilton for more information at 605-665-8448 or skyhawk43v@gmail.com.
