The Missouri National Recreational River is offering a free bike tour on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 2-4 p.m.
Yankton has a beautiful collection of historic architecture. If you enjoy gazing at historic homes and buildings and are interested in architectural styles, join Ranger Ann for a guided bicycle tour to learn more about “Yankton Style!” Bring your bike, helmet, water and a snack. The tour will travel about two miles and will stop for cold water and a restroom break at the G.A.R. Building and view their “Mighty Mo — Seeing Red” photo exhibit.
