PIERRE— Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) is currently accepting applications from college students to serve as interns during the spring semester. Positions are available in his Washington office and his state offices in Aberdeen, Rapid City, Pierre and Sioux Falls. Spring semester internships typically run from January-May, but dates can be tailored to specific schedules.
“Our internship program is an incredible opportunity for students to experience a deeper understanding of the political process,” said Rounds. “Interns are crucial to our office operations both in South Dakota and in Washington. The program is open to students from all areas of discipline — not just political science. I encourage interested college students to apply for the upcoming spring semester today.”
Intern duties include researching bills, tracking legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, handling constituent phone calls and other correspondence, sorting mail and providing support in all areas of the office to Sen. Rounds and his staff. Internships can also be tailored to the intern’s specific interest areas when possible.
Interested students can apply at https://www.rounds.senate.gov/internships. For more information, call Rebecca Herman at 605-336-0486.
