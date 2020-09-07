Clay County recorded 13 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The increase brought Clay County’s total to 462 known cases. However, 15 new recoveries were also reported. There are 165 active cases.
Meanwhile, Yankton County saw five new infections to bring its total to 265. There were 17 new recoveries. The number of active cases dropped by two to 68.
Also locally, Bon Homme (59 overall cases/17 active cases) and Charles Mix (125/9) counties each reported one new case. Charles Mix County also saw two new recoveries (116).
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Monday reported a total of 111 active cases (105 students/six employees), which was a drop of 40 from Sunday. The total quarantine number went down by 94 to 392, which included 45 on campus (-16).
Statewide, South Dakota recorded 191 new infections, giving it 15,300 new cases to date. There were no new deaths, with the state toll remaining at 173.
Other South Dakota cases on Labor Day included:
• Active Cases — 2,892 (-126);
• Recoveries — 12,235 (+317);
• Hospitalizations — 1,084 ever hospitalized (+5); 78 currently hospitalized (-3);
• Testing — 208,834 total tests (+973); 156,093 individuals tested (+992).
In Nebraska, 81 new cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services late Sunday, while no new deaths were recorded, keeping the toll at 404.
Knox County saw three new infections (81 cases total), while Cedar County recorded one new positive test (53).
Other Nebraska statistics included:
• Total Cases — 35,886 (+81);
• Active Cases — 27,710 (+237);
• Hospitalizations — 2,068 ever hospitalized (+3); 175 currently hospitalized (-1);
• Tests — 377,939 (+649).
