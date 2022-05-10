Area Nebraska Voters Decide Races

Nebraska voters decided a wide range of races in Tuesday’s primary election, weighing in on county and local races and ballot measures as well as the top of the ticket.
For north-central and northeast Nebraskans, the ballot included a District 40 legislative seat along with county, town/village and school races. Uncontested candidates can advance directly to the November general election. In Nebraska, write-in candidates are also accepted.
Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties use mail-in ballots.
Creighton voters approved an economic development program but defeated an increase in the sales tax. Meanwhile, Vedigre voters approved a lottery, while Newcastle voters defeated a sales-tax measure.
A new District 40 state senator is guaranteed as incumbent Tim Gragert of Creighton is not running for re-election. He will serve through the end of the year.
District 40 consists of Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox and Rock counties.
In Tuesday’s primary, voters chose two candidates from among the four hopefuls in the nonpartisan race. The top two finishers advance to the November election, where the winner claims the four-year term.
The District 40 field includes Mark Patefield, Laurel; Barry DeKay, Verdigre; Robert Johnston, Clearwater; and Keith Kube, Crofton.
According to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website, the 10 p.m. totals showed DeKay with 3,020 and Patefield with 2,754, followed by Kube with 2,561 and Johnson 1,112.
CEDAR COUNTY
At the county level, two county commission races were on the ballot. Only Republicans have fielded candidates, meaning the primary winners would win the four-year seats unless someone files a write-in campaign against them, according to County Clerk Dave Dowling.
• In District 1, which covers the northern part of the county, former commissioner Dick Donner of Aten defeated incumbent Chris Tramp of Crofton 411-333 with one write-in vote.
• In District 3, which covers the mid-eastern part of the county, incumbent David McGregor of Hartington defeated challenger Kelly Hammer of Coleridge by a margin of 582-265.
Under redistricting, District 3 now includes the Coleridge area.
The Cedar County ballot contained no other contested primary races, with the candidates automatically advancing to the general election.
DIXON COUNTY
In the Republican primaries for board of supervisors:
• In District 1, the vote was Donald Andersen 94, Josh Blatchford 84 and Dennis Lukken 43.
• In District 3, the vote was Roger Peterson 252 to Richie Monteith 50.
• In District 7, the vote was Steven Hassler 123 and Dakota Roberts 37.
In the Ponca #1 race, the finishers were Richard Dohma 356, Christina Luebe 248, Duane Krusemark 240, Julie Schamp 237, Casey McGhee 235, Nicole Anderson Ericksen 202, Wil Kastning 118, Kristin Smith 107, Justin Mackling 89.
For Wakefield mayor, James Lehmkuhl finished with 113, Steven Henry Greve 86 and Jacob Jensen 11, with two write-in votes.
In Newcastle, voters defeated the sales-tax measure 54-34.
KNOX COUNTY
At the county level, Republicans decided two primary races for County Commission. No other candidates filed, meaning the GOP winners will win the seats unless challenged by a write-in candidate.
For the District 3 seat, GOP voters chose David Pierce 152 as the top finisher, followed by Jerry Hanefeldt 148, Kenneth Sukup 88 and Jeff Uhlir 37.
For the District 5 seat, GOP voters chose Kevin Mackeprang with 285 votes while William Hanefeldt had 77.
All other Knox County primary races are uncontested, with candidates automatically advancing to the general election.
The following were contested elections along with local ballot measures in Knox County.
• CREIGHTON: In the city election, voters decided two measures.
In the first, voters approved the establishment of an economic development program by a 299-183 margin
In the second, voters defeated a sales and use tax proposal 281-200. The ballot measure asked voters to choose whether to impose a sales and use tax of an additional 0.5% on transactions within the city which the state of Nebraska has authorized the imposition of a tax in addition to the 1% already imposed by the City of Creighton.
• CROFTON: In the mayor’s race, the results were Robert Evans 135, James Murphy 108 and Lela Sharol Lawhead 75, with two write-in votes.
• VERDIGRE: Voters approved establishing and conducting a KENO lottery by a 148-52 margin. The lottery will be run pursuant to the Nebraska County and City Lottery Act for the purpose of “community betterment” as defined by Nebraska statute, which includes tax relief.
———
