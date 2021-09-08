MMU Theatre To Honor 9/11 Anniversary With Play Reading

“All I know is, I need a hug.”
That’s what a 10-year-old boy told Sue Lucarelli, a special education teacher tasked with comforting children of the Churchill School in lower Manhattan whose lives had been tragically affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.
He got that hug — and the teacher brought out three teddy bears and gave him one.
Lucarelli soon realized that in the wake of the 9/11 disaster, all her students seemed to find comfort in holding a teddy bear. She brought one to each of her students and watched as their anxiety receded.
“That just grew, and everyone in the school wanted a teddy bear to hug and have with them during school when they hear an airplane,” said Director and MMU Associate Professor Andy Henrickson. “Just imagine, after that, hearing an airplane, they’d just think the worst.”
With the help of her church and donations from across the country, Lucarelli collected more than 50,000 teddy bears to distribute to children in crisis.
Jeff Barker, a playwright and friend of Lucarelli, told Lucarelli’s story in his play “September Bears.”
There will be a reading of “September Bears” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at Mount Marty University’s (MMU) Marian Auditorium. The reading is free and open to the public — with one request: a suggested donation of a teddy bear (new or gently used) is encouraged. Donated bears will be shared with Pathways Shelter for the Homeless, the Yankton County Contact Center and River City Domestic Violence Center.
On 9/11, which occurred 20 years ago Saturday, 19 militants associated with the Islamic extremist group al-Qaida hijacked three passenger airplanes and crashed them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. One plane crashed in a field in rural Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake it. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks, approximately 2,750 in New York City, 184 at the Pentagon and 40 in Pennsylvania.
Henrickson, also a friend of Barker’s, said he first read the play this summer while teaching a theater appreciation class at the Yankton Federal Prison Camp (FPC) with Barker.
“I read it and it just struck me: This play needs to be read and we’re going to,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We’re coming on the 20th anniversary of this tragedy. It’s the perfect time to do it.”
Lucarelli is the central character of the play, along with her pastor and the pastor’s wife.
“I love the story. Number one, because it’s true, and number two, because it gives us some hope,” Henrickson said.
Lucarelli went on to found Hugs Across America, an organization that still gives teddy bears to children in the wake of traumatic life events.
“That organization has been there for going on 20 years, helping people when they’re in a tragedy, whether it’s a fire or a storm,” he said. “This play is like the germ of the idea that became this organization.”
At its core, the message of the play is one of hope, Henrickson said.
“We had an oven fire in our house about 20 years ago, and the fireman gave our little girls a teddy bear,” he said. “I think they still have it.
“(The play) is a message of hope that good things can happen if we band together and do it.”
———
Cast: Joseph Stibral, Quinn Fargo, Rita Woodraska, Jaclyn McMillen, Kathryn Gerwer, Elita Eastman, Lauryn Bernt and Rachel Flynn.
