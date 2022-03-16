Michael Piper, 802 E. 13th Street, Apt. 16, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Patrick Hamilton, 2900 Douglas Ave. #507, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 33 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Adam Joseph Scofield, Clarkfield, Minn.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,190.50; Disobey judicial process; Suspended imposition of sentence; $500; Jail sentence of 2 days; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Matthew James Ohrazda, 601 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Daniel Kortan, 2505 Capitol Street, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
John M. Kohles, 612 E. 15th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Antonio Alfredo Delvalleddelacruz, 122 Gregg St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Ocean Avery Wayne Hawk, Vermillion; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
John Ross Hofer, Tyndall; Renewal registration during assigned month; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 courts costs/surcharges; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Ty Adam Holladay, 1212 E. 18th St., Yankton; Possession firearm prior to felony drug conviction; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 120 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession firearm prior felony drug conviction; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Jack Michael Dailey, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. 107, Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Rhian Frances Felicia, Reliance; Improper highway entry; $132.50.
Denise Wells, 906 E. 13th St., Apt. 25, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Domestic abuse/simple assault/recklessly causes bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Kody Vanburen, Mission Hill; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Taylor Jane Weber, 500 Kirby St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michelle Lea Cwach, 30627 439th Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Sheldon Brunick, 43383 310th St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tavis Rouillard, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 5, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Nautica Hagg, Vermillion; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Matthew William Korus, 812 Douglas St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Isabel Garcia-Weaver, 802 WCLR, Apt. 12, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Doyle Gilbert Guthmiller, Menno; Seat belt violation; $25.
Scott Allen Jendersee, Harrisburg; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Gary Allen Lotzer, Sisseton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $436.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 years suspended with 217 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior crime of violence; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Eunice Osiris Garza, 1307 W. 8th Street, Apt. 16, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $107.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Eric Ray Mattson, Vermillion; Overweight on axle; $239.50.
Jocelyn Lea Vandegriend, Springfield; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Todd William Van Maanen, 30994 434th Ave., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Caterina Abbe, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 507, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Donavin Lee Smith, 415 W. 15th Street, Lot 13, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Jalie Jewel Carlson, 1100 Burleigh St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $307.50; Seat belt violation; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; $25 penalty.
Jeffery Wayne Whitaker, 512 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; License revoked for 90 days.
Bradley Edward Goolsby, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 203, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $368.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tavis Mogan Rouillard, 2400 Douglas Ave. Lot 5, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 34 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Bernard Wayne Kazena, Chamberlain; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Patrick Hamilton, 2900 Douglas Ave. #507, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Stipulate to facts – found guilty; $616.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 19 days credit; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Victor Valdes Munoz, 200 E. 15th St., Apt. 4, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by complaint; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with dangerous weapon; Recharged by information.
Anderson Linares de la Rosa, Toledo, Iowa; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Eluding; Recharged by information; Fail to stop-accident causing property damage; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Ting Wong, 1507 West St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Gurinder Singh, Winnepeg, MB; Overweight on axle; $278.50.
Cassandra Della Marr, Sioux City, Iowa; Under twenty-one driver; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Arthur B. Stewart III, 2502 Douglas #10, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Keith Allen Bobeldyk, 707 W. 9th Street, Yankton; Eluding; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Dismsised by prosecutor; Eluding; Recharged by information; Reckless driving ; Recharged by information; Tamper with vehicle-intend damage/inconvenience; Recharged by information.
Creighton Cockerham, Sioux Falls; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Steven Greggory Sage, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 308, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Lyle Kevin Marotz, Hoskins, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $280.
