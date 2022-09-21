Oktoberfest To Raise Funds For Historic Home
Buy Now

The 1886 Cramer-Kenyon House stands at 509 Pine Street in Yankton, available for pre-arranged tours. The Oktoberfest fundraiser for covering part of its expenses will be held Saturday.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

Ted Powell and Veronica Trezona believe the namesakes of the 1886 Cramer-Kenyon House in Yankton would recognize their home more than 125 years later.

Nelson J. Cramer and his wife, Alice Mae Bullfinch Cramer, were early inhabitants of the tall, stately Queen Anne Victorian residence at 509 Pine Street. The Kenyon family became part of the ownership through marriage.

