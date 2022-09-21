Oktoberfest To Raise Funds For Historic Home

Ted Powell and Veronica Trezona believe the namesakes of the 1886 Cramer-Kenyon House in Yankton would recognize their home more than 125 years later.
Nelson J. Cramer and his wife, Alice Mae Bullfinch Cramer, were early inhabitants of the tall, stately Queen Anne Victorian residence at 509 Pine Street. The Kenyon family became part of the ownership through marriage.
Powell and Trezona belong to the Cramer-Kenyon Heritage Home, Inc., dedicated to maintaining the stately home and its history. In 1974, the Kenyon family turned the residence over to the corporation, which started renovations as a project for the U.S. bicentennial in 1976.
“This home is important for both its structure and legacy. We want to keep the house the way it was supposed to be,” Powell said. “If the Cramers or Kenyons came back, they would certainly know this place. We have added a few pieces of furniture over the years, but it’s otherwise still the same.”
However, maintaining the home carries heavy annual expenses, with major repairs soon needed, Powell said. The organization is holding its annual Oktoberfest this Saturday at Ben’s Brew Station at 719 Walnut Street. The event runs from 2-6 p.m. with brats, pretzel necklaces and memorabilia available for a donation.
The afternoon offers an early kickoff with a cornhole tournament at 1:30 p.m., and participants can enjoy music and fun contests as well as socializing and craft beers.
“It’s not inexpensive to maintain this (Cramer-Kenyon) house. It’s just like any house but on a larger scale with a garden and big lawn,” Powell said. “Beside the usual expenses, we’re looking at a new roof for the main house and carriage house. We’re also looking at a five-year plan for restoring the garden to a full Victorian garden using native grasses and other vegetation that needs less watering.”
The house pre-dates South Dakota statehood, as it was built by James H. Teller, secretary of the Dakota Territory. The residence was built as the tallest Queen Anne home in the territory.
The original home wasn’t fancy and was not up to Mrs. Cramer’s standards when the family moved into the Yankton residence, Powell said.
“Mrs. Cramer decided she needed a house that spoke well of her part in society in Dakota Territory. She decorated it and spared no expense,” he said. “The furniture is the same; we had a few additional pieces. We have a desk from the Rev. Dr. Joseph Ward, the founder of Yankton College. We would think the constitution of South Dakota was signed on this desk, but we have no proof, just hearsay.”
The Heritage Home foundation has continued its connections with the Kenyon family, Trezona said.
“The great-granddaughter of Mrs. Kenyon was here last summer, and she brought all the hats that Jean Kenyon Loveless had left her,” she said. “In 2018, she was here and brought a trunk with a note that this was for the Cramer-Kenyon House.”
The house contains a tea cart for a practical reason, Trezona said.
“During World War I, they no longer had maids to bring them tea; the women all went to work as secretaries,” she said. “Without the maids to serve them, they needed a cart for moving the tea set from room to room.”
The home contains numerous paintings produced by family members, Trezona said.
“Mrs. Cramer was quite an artist,” she said. “All the art here is painted by her except for one piece, and that was painted by her great-niece.”
The Eastlake Stick Style home contains a two-story attic for the maid’s room, with a loft above it that soared to create massive space, Trezona said.
“Today, somebody would make it into a ‘man cave’ or an apartment,” Powell said. “You just don’t find many houses with all that open space at the top.”
Powell and Trezona learn new things all the time not only about the house but also its occupants. One man told them about his sister-in-law’s grandmother who used to work for the Cramers.
“(The staff member) was very afraid of hoboes, because a lot of them came down from the train station. Every night, she would have the stable boy check under her bed for any hoboes,” Trezona said.
“One night, it was just pounding outside, raining cats and dogs outside. She called for him to come over and check for any hoboes. And he said, ‘If there’s a man under your bed, let him stay.’”
The man and woman eventually married in Yankton when she returned from spending time in California, Trezona said.
Powell led a tour of the house, which contained intricate architecture, wallpaper, furniture and other features, such as the butler’s pantry.
“This is so special because a lot of historic homes have had auctions and sold the furniture, or the family took all the furniture. This is what it would really look like,” he said.
“It may happen with families like the Vanderbilts, but in our area, it doesn’t happen often. This is a snippet of people who came here, what it was like in Dakota Territory for the wealthy and society.”
Mr. Cramer was an attorney, entrepreneur and owner of large amounts of land who also played an instrumental role in Yankton becoming the territorial capital, Powell said. The neighborhood was considering the high society area for Yankton, with Mrs. Cramer viewing herself as a society leader as director of the Magazine Club and hostess of teas for various causes.
Mrs. Cramer and Mrs. Ward gathered quilts for General George A. Custer’s men, and a social gathering was held in honor of Custer and his officers.
“They had one heck of a party for them across from the Gurney Hotel, which is now a parking lot,” Trezona said. “They draped everything (with bunting), and 120 couples attended. That dance went until dawn.”
The Cramer-Kenyon house represents a special part of Yankton’s history, Powell said.
“It was a very prime time in Dakota Territory history. Yankton was the leading town because of the river,” he said. “This house and others were considered far out in the country because everything was down at the river.”
It’s important to keep that legacy alive, Powell said.
“We have people who live a block away who say, ‘I drive by that house every day on the way to work, and I always wondered what it was. I’ve never been in it,’” he said.
“We want to maintain the character of the house at the time of its original owners. And we’ve done it without changing the flavor of the home.”
