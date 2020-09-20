In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update from the South Dakota Department of Health, Yankton County reported eight new infections.
Also, the state registered two new deaths to lift its toll to 202. Both deaths occurred in Minnehaha County.
Yankton County’s new cases give it 353 to date, including 113 this month. Eleven new recoveries were recorded (267 overall). No new hospitalizations were listed (16). There are 82 active cases.
Here is Sunday’s roundup from other area South Dakota counties:
• Bon Homme County — 0 new cases (75 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (7), 2 new recoveries (57), 17 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (140), 0 new hospitalizations (38), 2 new recoveries (122), 18 active cases;
• Clay County — 4 new cases (535), 0 new hospitalizations (15), 16 new recoveries (482), 48 active cases;
• Douglas County — 5 new cases (62), 1 new hospitalization (11), 4 new recoveries (39), 23 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 2 new cases (73), 0 new hospitalizations (8), 0 new recoveries (53), 18 active cases;
• Turner County — 2 new cases (137), 0 new hospitalizations (6), 2 new recoveries (101), 34 active cases;
• Union County — 2 new cases (351), 0 new hospitalizations (25), 4 new recoveries (299), 46 active cases.
Other South Dakota statistics for Sunday included:
• Total Cases — 18,696 (+252);
• Active Cases — 2,843 (-103);
• Recoveries — 15,651 (+353);
• Hospitalizations — 1,288 ever hospitalized (+20), 170 currently hospitalized (+17);
• Testing — 244,278 total tests (+3,004), 176,353 individuals tested (+1,132).
In Nebraska, 410 new infections were recorded by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Saturday. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 442.
Knox County saw three new infections, lifting its total to 132, and Dixon County reported one new case, its 83rd. Also, Cedar County’s case total was amended downward by one to 73.
Other Nebraska statistics from late Saturday, according to the DHHS website, included:
• Total Cases — 40,797 (+410);
• Active Cases — 9,846 (+621);
• Recoveries — 30,509 (0 change);
• Hospitalizations — 2,194 ever hospitalized (+13); 174 currently hospitalized (-11);
• Testing — 423,653 total tests (+3,362).
