The Yankton Police Department on Monday confirmed the name of a man who died in a Yankton house fire last week.
According to the YPD, Lazaro Rosales Ibanez, 41, of Yankton died in the structure fire which occurred early Wednesday morning on Summit St. across from Yankton High School.
Two other people were in the structure when the fire was reported at 12:40 a.m. According to the Yankton Fire Department, Ibanez was at work at the time and was contacted by phone about the fire. When he arrived, he went into the building, where he perished. It is not known why he entered the building.
The other two occupants of the building escaped unharmed, and the Red Cross helped them with housing.
The home was a total loss.
