Contact Center's Food and Fruit baskets Offered

The Contact Center Christmas Food and Fruit Baskets are for anyone in need this holiday season.
Yankton’s Contact Center started accepting applications for this year’s Christmas Food and Fruit baskets on Nov. 16, with the deadline for signing up set for Friday, Dec. 11. This year, the Contact Center has decided that applicants will not need an EBT card to receive a basket.
“We figured this year, with everything going on, and it’s kind of a hard and crazy time for everybody, so we’re not going to ask that they have an EBT card,” said Kelli Stanage of the Contact Center “So, anybody that’s in need, we’re going to help them out.”
Anyone in need of a Christmas food basket can go to the Contact Center, located in the basement of the County Government Building at 321 West Third Street. To sign up, you will need to bring a proof of address and provide a name and number of people in the household. The Contact Center will provide a slip of paper for picking up the baskets on Tuesday, Dec. 22, and Wednesday, Dec. 23.
This year, the Contact Center set its goal for donations at $22,000 to purchase everything for the baskets.
“In the past, we have accepted non-perishable food items,” Stanage said, “but right now, with the pandemic, we prefer cash donations over food to help keep everyone in the community safe.”
The Knights of Columbus men assemble the baskets, and other volunteers help the Contact Center with the Christmas baskets.
“In the past, we have done about 350 baskets and about 150 baskets for people who are shut in,” Stanage said, “We will deliver the baskets to the homes of those in need that are shut in.
“Safety is a top concern,” she added.
“We’re going to take every safety precaution and do what we need to do to be safe when assembling and handing them out,” Stanage said “There’s been enough tough times for everybody and we would hate to see anyone in need go without, so we hope to brighten things up a little bit and give back to the community this way.”
———
For more information about the Holiday Basket project, call (605) 260-4400
