VERMILLION — Join the staff outside the Vermillion Public Library between 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, for a socially distanced Halloween event, sponsored by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library.
Follow the Halloween path to visit the trick-or-treat table, vote for the best pumpkin carving, and enter the costume contest. To enter the pumpkin carving contest, stop by the library during the week leading up to the event to pick up a pumpkin. Return the finished product before 3 p.m. on Oct. 30 to have it included in the voting.
Proper masks and social distancing methods will be encouraged. We ask that while this event is outside, those at risk for severe health complications should consider the risks involved with an outdoor gathering. Elderly individuals and those with compromised immune systems are at greater risk for complications from symptoms should they contract the coronavirus. The CDC has more information on how to handle holiday celebrations on their website.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services offered, or call 605-677-7060.
