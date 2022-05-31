Was A Mountain Lion Spotted In Yankton Last Weekend?

Did a mountain lion pay a visit to a Yankton residence over the Memorial Day weekend?
Possibly, as the big cats have moved into the area, but authorities can’t verify an online account of it.
“Nobody reported it, at least nobody called me,” said Conservation Officer Dan Altman, district supervisor for South Dakota, Game, Fish and Parks. “I also talked with Don Allaway, our Yankton County conservation officer, and he hadn’t received any calls about it.”
A video surfacing on social media claims a large feline, presumably a mountain lion, roamed a backyard in the 400 block of Locust Street. The location lies about two blocks west of Broadway Avenue in the southern part of Yankton.
The mountain lion was allegedly captured on a security camera at the home, around 1 or 2 a.m., according to the post. In the video, the cat appeared to be walking calmly around the yard and then leaving the premises.
The Yankton Police Department dispatch hadn’t received any calls about it as of Tuesday night. In addition, a National Park Service staff member in Yankton said its office hadn’t received any calls.
However, the situation was certainly possible given the mountain lions’ regional presence, particularly the Lewis and Clark Lake area west of Yankton, Altman said.
“Prior to six or seven years ago, we had mostly young males in our area that were pushed out by larger cats who became dominant (in the Black Hills or western South Dakota),” he said.
“Now, we have a breeding population, which isn’t typical for the eastern side of the state. We’ve confirmed males, females and cubs.”
Mountain lions aren’t looking for human beings, even when they come into a community such as Yankton, according to GF&P District Park Supervisor Shane Bertsch. His area includes the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.
Despite their size, the mountain lions often have a mild temperament and want to stay away from people, Bertsch said. The big cats may roam around a populated area more out of curiosity, he said.
Bertsch said he has seen 12- to15-pound dogs intimidate a 100-pound mountain lion.
If a person comes across a mountain lion, Bertsch advised making yourself “look larger” by raising your arms but not alarming the cat.
Altman recommended the individual remain calm, confident and not run away or show fright.
Generally, mountain lions may come out at night, as was reportedly seen in the video surfacing over the weekend, Altman said. As for any threat they may offer, Altman noted very few reports of attacked or killed pets in areas where mountain lions live alongside populated areas.
In the end, Altman said the weekend sighting may have occurred. He advised an awareness of the mountain lions’ presence in the Yankton area but to not become alarmed or frightened at the prospect.
It’s a matter of living together peacefully, Altman said.
“There’s no cause for concern,” he added.
