Yankton Elks Members Retire Debt On Building, Burn Mortgage

Yankton’s Elks Lodge can look forward to serving more members of the community as it moves forward without any debt to service.
As of July 1, Lodge No. 994 has retired the last of its $440,000 debt incurred after building its current lodge near Fox Run Golf Course 18 years ago.
Local and state Elks officials took the time to celebrate paying off the building with the burning of its mortgage during a short ceremony Saturday.
Lodge No. 994 Exalted Leader Tom Reiners told the audience that its first lodge at 407 Walnut Street, which had its cornerstone set in 1912, cost around $12,000 at the time.
“In 1997, the membership of 994 — in these changing times — realized it wasn’t feasible to maintain the old building,” he said.
Lodge No. 994 chaplain Jim Van Osdel, who twice served as Exalted Ruler for Lodge #994 and was on the lodge board of trustees when a new building was sought, said a failed boiler set the wheels in motion to getting a new lodge.
“To get another one, it was $15,000 in Sioux Falls and then we had to pay for bringing it down here and installing it,” he said. “We decided, rather than do that, we took bids on household-sized furnaces. We put a furnace on the first floor and the second floor.”
He said from there, problems with the old building became more pronounced.
“At the time, our Exalted Ruler was on crutches,” he said. “My wife had mobility problems and the old place … had all these steps. We decided we’d build this with wide doors so it’s easy to get in.”
By the late-‘90s, it was high time to find a replacement.
“They had a meeting of about 90 members,”’ Van Osdel said. “Only nine people out of 90 people wanted to stay in the old place. They thought it was time to move to a new place.”
That new location would be built on a tract of land Lodge No. 994 had purchased in 1992 near what would become the Fox Run Golf Course.
Lodge No. 994 would move into its new building Feb. 3, 2003. But modernity comes with a cost — $440,000 of debt hanging over the lodge’s head in this particular case.
As time went along, some concern was raised over how to cover the remaining debt.
Reiners said a bold solution began forming about six years ago.
“We were having some concern of some unforeseen expenses that would occur that the lodge could not endure,” he said. “It was decided that our main goal was to reduce our nearly $180,000. A year prior to me becoming a trustee, Exalted Ruler Steve Pietila and his trustees decided they need more income from the lodge’s day-to-day activities. They determined the best tool they had to generate more income was this beautiful building itself.”
He said that, after introducing Cindi Goeden as an event coordinator, the facility saw a number of uses for the public.
“This idea filled the building up on weekends with wedding receptions, Christmas parties, holiday parties and business meetings,” Reiners said. “The lodge was full all the time. With this business plan, I was confident that we could control this debt.”
But it wasn’t just constant events that helped the cause.
Van Osdel said that part of the reason came down to a lack of huge spending, thanks in part to some elements of the old building.
“We didn’t buy a lot of equipment,” he said. “When we moved out here, we brought a dishwasher that was installed in 1962 in the old place. We dismantled it and brought it out here and we’re using it today, 18 years later. We had about 10 guys pick up an old flat-iron grill with two ovens underneath of it. They carried it out of the (old) kitchen, up the steps, around the corner, out on a flatbed and in here.”
While things largely progressed over the next few years, world events would throw a wrench into the plan as the COVID-19 pandemic closed the lodge for three months last year.
Reiners told the Press & Dakotan that members and the community stepped up in a big way for the organization.
“We thought that was going to bring us to our knees,” he said. “The city shuttered our doors for three months because they had no choice during the pandemic. But our members’ hearts opened up for the lodge and that’s what got us through this pandemic. We were still able to reduce our debt and stay on schedule.”
Following Saturday’s opening speech, members burned the building’s mortgage in a steel bowl. Its ashes were saved in an urn to become a part of Lodge No. 994’s records.
Without a debt hanging over them, Reiners said Lodge #994 can increasingly add to the $8 million they have already contributed to the community since being chartered in 1905.
“We try to (donate) around $13,000-$15,000 per year,” he said. “We think now that we no longer have this debt, we’ll be able to give more to the community. There’s a lot of non-profit organizations — whether it be CASA or the homeless shelter — they all need help. That’s what we do.”
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.