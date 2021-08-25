The Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild is seeking nominations for veterans to receive a Quilt of Valor made by the guild.
Requirements of the Dakota Prairie Quilt Guild for the Quilt of Honor is that the nominee must live in Yankton County or have represented Yankton County in a branch of service.
For questions, call Sandy at 605-665-1725 or Dawn at 605-431-4885.
