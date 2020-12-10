A Flow Of Info

With tremendous changes at the site in recent years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) is seeking public input on Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake operations west of Yankton.
The Corps will host a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, seeking public comment on the master plan — last updated in 2004 — for the dam and lake. Comments are accepted until Jan. 25 through email, Facebook and other means.
The Corps is seeking feedback for making current and future management decisions, according to Gavins Point Project Manager Tom Curran.
“This is a routine review that we hold, and it’s a requirement that we hold this review periodically,” he said. “This isn’t a revision of the Corps master manual (operating the Missouri River basin). It’s a master plan that covers the boundaries of the Gavins Point project and everything inside of it.”
Curran emphasized the review isn’t held in response to any structural issues or deficiencies with the dam, power plant and lake. The Corps will use the review to comply with federal requirements, make the best use of resources and meet the needs and concerns of people living along and using the river.
The master plan covers a relatively tight strip of public land, Curran said. The project includes the corridor on both sides of the Missouri River from about a half-mile downstream of Gavins Point Dam and then upstream to the Niobrara River.
In contrast, the master manual is a 432-page document that lays out eight congressionally-authorized purposes: flood control, river navigation, hydroelectric power, irrigation, water supply, water quality, recreation, and fish and wildlife (including preservation of endangered species).
Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday’s meeting will be held online through Zoom at this link: https://zoom.us/j/7381098612.
“We normally hold a public meeting and open house in Yankton, but we can’t do that this year,” Curran said. “We’ll still hold the virtual meeting where we’ll give a brief presentation at the start and then open it up for public comments.”
Lewis and Clark Lake consists of the Missouri River impounded behind Gavins Point Dam. The operations at the site involve cooperation among federal agencies, South Dakota and Nebraska state agencies, and tribal governments.
Lewis and Clark Lake has become increasingly popular for tourism and recreation. The pandemic fueled even greater usage this year as visitors sought the outdoors and a safe environment.
“Our footprint isn’t huge, but we have seen a lot of changes to it in recent years,” Curran said. “We’ve seen a lot more recreation pressures over the last couple of decades. All of those areas have had really high visitation and also the development of housing and cabins.”
The Corps could make changes in the master plan, but Curran doesn’t foresee any major overhaul of the document or current practices.
“We believe, in general, the plan is still good even with the presence of the recreation and other development around the lake,” he said.
Once comments are collected, the Corps will draft the revised master plan and associated environmental assessment (EA). After completion of the draft document, an additional public meeting will be scheduled for the public to provide comments on the draft master plan and EA.
The public feedback will help the USACE identify how to better manage the area while protecting its natural, cultural, historic and manmade resources. The Corps will determine any needed changes, which must be signed off by the appropriate official(s).
Tuesday’s meeting isn’t intended to address specific issues such as sedimentation or invasive species, although those are part of the larger operation, Curran said.
However, the Missouri Sedimentation Action Coalition (MSAC) wants to use the opportunity to raise visibility on the issue and to present its work.
“The revision of the master plan for Gavins Point Dam/Lewis and Clark Lake provides a great opportunity for the public to get involved and provide managers with input about what is important to the resource’s future,” said MSAC Executive Director Sandy Stockholm of Springfield.
“The (master) plan is filled with all kinds of data about the reservoir. It reminds us of all the spectacular features of the lake and also the challenges it faces. It was last updated in 2004, and we realize that the landscape has changed a great deal.”
Since 2001, MSAC has educated the public about the problems associated with sediment accumulating in the Missouri River reservoirs, Stockholm said. The non-profit organization maintains an office in Yankton.
During the past year, MSAC has worked with stakeholders and the Corps to outline tasks for developing a sediment management plan for Lewis and Clark Lake and upstream.
If nothing changes, Lewis and Clark Lake is expected to be 50% full of sediment by the year 2045, Stockholm said.
“The current master plan for Gavins Point recognizes that ‘sedimentation is now and will continue to be a major problem at Lewis and Clark Lake.’ However, the current master plan also states addressing sedimentation is impractical or too costly,” she said.
“MSAC feels that perspective needs to change. MSAC is working with stakeholders to create a sediment management plan for the lake and upstream. It would be great to see these two efforts complement each other. The timing might support that.”
MSAC has proposed taking a much larger look at sediment as a problem affecting not only Lewis and Clark Lake but also the entire Missouri River, Stockholm said. The approach would produce long-term benefits for the entire basin while also creating a better benefit-cost ratio.
“We realize that managers do not see the numbers adding up in favor of taking action to address sediment,” she said. “The lens we use to consider sediment management needs to get bigger, looking upstream and downstream of the reservoir along with inside the reservoir. Past analysis of the benefits of sediment management has been too narrow.”
MSAC has looked at not only the worsening sediment problem but also at the higher cost of delaying or taking no action on the issue. The organization has also sought innovative solutions that would benefit both upstream and downstream states.
“People in Springfield were contacting elected officials in the 1950s saying that sedimentation was a problem. Acknowledging that the dam’s designers said sedimentation would occur doesn’t justify not taking action,” Stockholm said.
“A person driving a car hundreds of miles expects it to run low on gas. Most drivers won’t leave it at the side of the road. The driver takes action and refills the tank. Preventive maintenance keeps it running a long time. A plan keeps the driver and future generations moving.”
In looking at any master plan revisions, Curran noted the balancing act faced by the Corps in meeting a number of needs.
In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the Corps will also complete an environmental assessment. The study will address potential environmental effects associated with the master plan update and revision.
The Corps also works with American Indian tribes on issues such as historical and cultural sites, burial grounds and potential flooding of tribal lands, Curran said.
In addition, the Corps complies with regulations such as endangered species and land use. The agency also deals with the upstream and downstream interests along with the entire basin.
“All those things come into play as we utilize the project facilities and (make decisions on) land and water use,” he said.
The Corps makes final decisions on Missouri River water releases and flood control at its Omaha office, not at Yankton, Curran said. However, those decisions do affect Gavins Point Dam and Lewis and Clark Lake.
The changing basin conditions also affect daily operations, Curran said. For example, the basin has seen 1997, 2011 and 2019 flooding while undergoing drought conditions in 2020.
Stockholm views the Corps scoping process as a timely opportunity to focus on Lewis and Clark Lake sedimentation.
“Managing, conserving and enhancing the natural resource, along with serving the needs of present and future generations, demands that a plan be developed for sediment management,” she said.
“What that looks like, we don’t know yet. But a plan goes a long way in being a steward and serving future generations.”
——
Public comments may be submitted through Jan. 25 via email at: NWO-Master-Plan@usace.army.mil or by U.S. mail at:
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District
Operations Division, Natural Resources Section
ATTN: Gavins Point Dam Master Plan
1616 Capitol Avenue
Omaha, NE 68102
For more information and to view the current master plan, visit the Corps’ website at: https://www.nwo.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dam-and-Lake-Projects/Project-Master-Plans/
For more information on MSAC, visit msaconline.com or its Facebook page.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.