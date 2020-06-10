The sentencing hearing for Joseph Lloyd James, who in February pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of Phyllis Hunhoff, has delayed on the court’s own motion, without objection from council, to July 15 in Omaha.
In February, James changed his plea to guilty to first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence. Prosecutors have said they will not to seek the death penalty in the case.
James’ sentencing hearing has been continued twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.
Also in February, James’ co-defendant, Ramon Simpson, filed a motion for an evidentiary hearing asking the court to suppress all statements he may have made to law enforcement alleging that his Miranda rights were violated.
That hearing is set for 9 a.m. June 22, also in Omaha.
According to court documents, in early November 2018, James, Simpson and a person identified as J.K. travelled by car to Yankton and then to Lesterville.
The driver stopped the vehicle near the home of Hunhoff’s mother’s rural Utica home, where the victim was last seen alive. After James and Simpson exited the vehicle, they encountered Hunhoff outside the residence and kidnapped her in her car.
Hunhoff was taken to Norfolk, Nebraska, were Simpson exited the vehicle with James’ cell phone. Prosecutors allege Simpson falsified the GPS data on the phone.
Court documents state that James drove Hunhoff in her car to the Santee Sioux Reservation, killed her and obtained gas at the Feather Hill gas station, which he used to set the car on fire.
Hunhoff’s body was found in her car after she had been missing for several days.
That month, James was arrested for arson in connection with the murder.
In February 2019, James was indicted and charged with murder, felony murder, kidnapping resulting in death and carjacking resulting in death.
The same month, Simpson was charged with making false statements to police in connection with the murder. Last July, he was made a co-defendant in the murder, and charged.
