The August meeting of “Murder by the Book” has been moved to Thursday, Aug. 25. The date isn’t the only change: time is 6 p.m. at 503 Pine Street (corner of 5th and Pine) for the annual picnic
Anyone who loves mysteries is invited to attend. Usually, those attending bring something good to eat. For those attending for the first time, just come and eat what others have prepared.
