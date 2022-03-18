• Kang Aluong, 32, Scotland, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for materially breached condition of release.
• Levi Lamotte, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on warrants for entering or refusing to leave a property after notice and failure to appear.
• Todd Deville, 43, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Austin Erickson, 30, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Crimson Miller, 26, Yankton, was booked Thursday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Kayla Goolsby, 28, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Bret Archuleta, 35, Tyndall, was arrested Thursday on a probation hold for reckless discharge of a firearm or possession of a loaded firearm while intoxicated, possession of a firearm (prior felony drug conviction) and driving under the influence.
• A 15-year-old Yankton male was arrested Friday for driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.