Yankton College Welcomes New Executive Director

Poised on the brink of great change, Yankton College (YC) has welcomed a new executive director amid preparations to open its new education center at Yankton’s Mead Building.
Leah Berry took the reins April 1, replacing Jan Garrity as YC executive director. Berry hails from Perry, Missouri, and relocated to Yankton to take the job.
Though Berry has no previous history with Yankton College, she told the Press & Dakotan she is honored for the opportunity to take the new position.
“I have done human resources for the last 20 years, and so this is a different field for me, and it is very enjoyable,” Berry said. “Yankton College alumni are a great bunch of people, and I’ve gotten to know several of them. With the All-Class Reunion and the ribbon-cutting ceremony that’s going to happen in the next few days, I’m going to get to meet many, many more.”
She is preparing for a busy weekend as the new facility, the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni and Educational Center of Yankton College, is set to be presented to the public for the first time amid a schedule packed with YC alumni events.
YC was founded by Joseph Ward in 1881 and closed in 1984. The campus was ultimately sold to the U.S. government and converted into the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) Yankton. For many years, YC issued transcripts and other records to alumni from its office in the Summit Center, with Garrity as its executive director since 2009.
Garrity, who returned this week to help organize events, worked with YC’s Board Of Trustees to position the college in a new role as a historical institution, she said.
“Once the (education center) is complete, there will be more scheduled tours, hopefully school-aged tours, (including) fifth graders who are studying South Dakota history,” Garrity told the Press & Dakotan. “That will be the new direction that this college will take: more of a museum.”
YC’s situation changes with each passing year, and transcript requests have dwindled, she said.
“This will be a huge research center for people doing genealogy and trying to discover more history on the college,” Garrity said, adding that the new facility is first class. “We’ve preserved it historically, to tell that 104-year-old history that’s very significant and very interesting, including arts, performing arts, athletics, the students themselves and, of course, the Ward family history.”
“We do get quite a few requests from (individuals) that are researching people that have attended Yankton College and the college itself,” noted Berry.
Yankton College moved to the current location in December. Since then, organizers have been preparing the space for four galleries of exhibits on the history of Yankton College, two of which will be completed in time for the ribbon cutting.
Gallery 1 focuses on YC’s campus life and campus organizations, while Gallery 2 includes the history of the Ward family, Berry said.
On entering the facility, guests will be greeted by a mural display of the history of Yankton College in timeline form, she said.
After this week’s event, Berry will shift focus to begin the development of Galleries 3 and 4.
“There is such a rich history here. Yankton College was actually the first college in the Dakota Territory, even before South Dakota was a state,” Berry said. “That’s something that I feel is important to reinforce, something we don’t want people to forget.”
———
The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Joseph and Sarah Wood Ward Alumni and Educational Center of Yankton College is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton.
