Cases Disposed: March 28-April 3, 2020
Millard Jesse Martin, Beresford; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jeannette Elaine Borah, Sioux Falls; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; $706.50; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Three years probation.
Koby O. Sudbeck, Hartington, Neb.; Violation stopped vehicle with red/amber/yellow signal/lights; $122.50.
Deena Kelley Hansen, 908 Bill Baggs Rd, Lot 14, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
James White, 307 Locust, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Steven Edward Starks, Junior, 1218 ½ Walnut St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation.
Gabrielle A. McHugh, 1007 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $81.50.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Burglary-3rd degree; $806.50; Five years in penitentiary with three years suspended; To also run concurrent with all other cases; Burgary-1st degree; Recharged by information; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Damarius Edward Johnson-Cheeseman, 1106 Meadowview Road, Yankton; Burglary-2nd degree; $1,452.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 10 years suspended; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Larry W. Schurman, 509 Pearl St., Yankton; Theft by insufficient funds check-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Carissa Marie Sayler, 704 Capitol, Yankton; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Suspended imposition of sentence; $5,104; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years, 60 days with five years suspended; Four years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $829; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Four years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess three or more schedule I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possession three or more schedule I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess 3 or more schedules I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess three or more schedule I or II related items; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess w/intent to distribute 1 pound or more of marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possession three or more schedule I or II related items; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Manufacture/distribute/possess three or more schedule I or II related items; Recharged by indictment; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Manufacture/distribute/possess three or more schedule I or II related items; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possession w/intent to distribute 1 pound or more marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Drug free zones created; Recharged by indictment; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment.
Lauren Elizabeth Moody, Brookings; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $911.50; Jail sentence of 40 days with 2 days credit; Two years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; recharged by indictment.
Patrick Gary Highstrom, 3215 Aurora Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $441.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 103 days credit; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment.
Viola Velda Mehlhaf, Menno; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Paul Jay Greger, Wagner; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $456.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended; 48 days credit; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ronald Wieseler, St. Helena, Neb.; Following too closely; $122.50.
Jonata Toribio Hernandez, 1305 W. 8th #1, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
