The Yankton City Commission is set to hold its first budgeting session of the year as it looks ahead to 2023.
The work session to discuss the capital improvements plan (CIP) will happen Monday ahead of the commission’s regular meeting and will be continued immediately following the regular meeting, if needed.
During its regular meeting, the board will discuss an ordinance for the relocation of licensed medical marijuana establishments and a grant agreement for infrastructure improvements in the northwest corner of the intersection of 31st St. and Broadway Ave. The first reading for wastewater rate hikes is also slated for this meeting.
The Yankton City Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at RTEC for its budgeting work session with the regular meeting following at 7 p.m. If needed, the budget work session will be continued after the regular meeting on Monday night with an option to meet again Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
