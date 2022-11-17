Fire Officials Warn Of Carbon Monoxide Risks

With the arrival of early cold, residents should have their gas and gas-producing appliances properly inspected, according to Yankton’s Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles.
A carbon-monoxide scare Monday at Yankton’s Pathways Shelter for the Homeless has raised concerns about whether residents were able to get their gas appliances checked this season before the early onset of colder temperatures in the region.
The shelter had several carbon monoxide detectors go off late Monday night, Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. The cause was a frozen water heater vent; carbon monoxide could not escape through the vent and was instead being pulled in and circulated throughout the facility by the furnace, he said.
“At the time we went in, the levels were those that OSHA (allows) in the workspace, which is about 50 parts per million (ppm) in an eight-hour period,” he said. “In the home space, nine is about the maximum allowed. Optimum is zero, and if everything is working well, it should be zero.”
In offices, people are at work, alert and moving around, so higher levels of carbon monoxide are permitted, Nickles noted.
“Eventually, you are going to start to feel ill (at 50 ppm) even if the body is working more,” he said, adding that, in the home, a person could fall asleep not realizing the issue and wake up very sick. “Carbon monoxide adheres better and faster than oxygen adheres to the blood, so once it’s in there, it takes a long time to get it back out.”
Getting someone outdoors who has been exposed to carbon monoxide is a good first step, but depending on the length of exposure, the individual could need oxygen or a hyperbaric chamber to force the carbon monoxide out of their body, Nickles said.
Untreated, severe carbon monoxide poisoning can be fatal.
Fortunately, only one person felt slightly ill Monday night, Nickles said.
Another issue in trying to identify carbon monoxide exposure is that symptoms — headaches, fatigue, and nausea — can mimic the flu, Nickles said.
“They say, when the whole family is sick, maybe it’s a good (time) to check the house to make sure that it isn’t a carbon monoxide incident,” he said, noting that sometimes it really is just flu.
Having functional digital carbon-monoxide detectors can mitigate that question. Detectors should be checked annually before the heating season begins.
All gas appliances and gas-producing appliances should also be inspected yearly before the cold sets in, Nickles said.
Unvented heaters — for example, ventless gas wall heaters, kerosene heaters or a gas oven with the door left open for heat — produce even more carbon monoxide, he said.
Ovens are designed to heat a small cubic space. Running them with the door open causes them to run inefficiently and puts a tremendous amount of carbon monoxide in the room being heated, Nickles said.
“On another note, when it comes to ventless gas appliances, especially where natural gas is being used, MidAmerican will not allow gas to be hooked to ventless appliances (even though it’s) permitted by the code,” he said. “We know they exist because people put them in themselves.”
Monday’s incident recalled another carbon monoxide scare from 2004 at the same structure, then a hotel, with a brand-new furnace.
“It started with a whole family going to the emergency room because they were all sick with flu-like symptoms,” Nickles said. “The ER contacted us and said, ‘Can you go check the motel?’ We did and found really high levels. We start knocking on doors and (found) some people unconscious that we had to bring out, and they were transported to the hospital.”
Residents should be mindful of the dangers posed by carbon monoxide and that an inspection is the best safety measure there is, he said.
“We were kind of spoiled there; we had some nice warm weather and we just jumped right into the heating season,” Nickles said. “We encourage people to take the time now to get this stuff done. Just because the cold season has started doesn’t mean it’s too late. It’s never too late for that.”
