South Dakota reported 130 new COVID-19 infections and three new deaths, including one in Union County, in Sunday’s daily update from the Department of Health.
The new deaths raised the state toll to 1,912.
It was Union County’s 40th death related to COVID-19 and the first since Feb. 3.
Yankton County reported three new positive tests and three new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at 41.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Charles Mix (+1), Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Hutchinson (+1) and Turner (+4) counties in South Dakota and Dixon (+3) and Cedar (+2) counties ion Nebraska.
Also, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 160 new infections. No new deaths were recorded, keeping the state toll at 2,127.
