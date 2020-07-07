In Tuesday’s COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported one new death in the state.
The death, which was a Minnehaha County man, raised the state’s total to 98.
New COVID-19 cases in the state rose by 58 to 7,163. There were 1,062 tests processes (85,365 to date).
The number of active cases dropped significantly, from 945 on Monday to 875 on Tuesday. Recoveries rose to 6,190 (+126).
Total hospitalizations rose to 599 (+7), while the number currently hospitalized climbed to 64 (+5).
Locally, Clay County reported one new case, its 90th. Recoveries stood at 76 (+1).
Douglas County reported one new case, its 10th overall and sixth this month. One new hospitalization was reported.
The total number of known cases in Charles Mix County was amended downward by one, giving the county 90 cases overall. There were two new recoveries (38), with 52 active cases.
Yankton County remained at 82 known cases, with one new recovery reported (72).
In Nebraska, 117 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Monday, bringing the state total to 20,046.
Locally, Dixon County recorded one new positive test, its 51st.
The death toll was amended downward by one, giving the state 283 coronavirus-related deaths so far.
The DHHS website reported no new hospitalizations (1,369), but the number of those currently hospitalized was amended to 109 (+8).
Recoveries rose to 14,759 (+118).
