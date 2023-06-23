LINCOLN, Neb. — With current drought conditions spanning the state it may be hard to remember that just a few years ago Nebraska was recovering from catastrophic flooding. The spring of 2019 brought rapid snow melt coupled with frozen-solid ground. This left nowhere for water to go except sideways pushing blocks of river ice the size of houses downstream destroying roads, bridges, and washing away livestock and entire communities. Two Nebraskans lost their lives.

Since that time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has been assisting communities with recovery through the Emergency Watershed Protection Program’s Floodplain Easements.

