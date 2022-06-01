New and active COVID-19 cases across South Dakota increased modestly while current hospitalizations jumped by 73%, according to Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The portal posted 653 new infections (up 9.7% from last week), with active cases climbing by 14% to 1,678.
Meanwhile, current hospitalizations rose by 22 cases to 52 for the week. The DOH reported 24 new hospitalizations overall.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, the first time the DOH has not posted a new death on its portal since Feb. 15.
Yankton County recorded 15 new cases, the second straight week of double-digit increases. There were 14 new recoveries, with active cases climbing by one to 46. One new hospitalization was reported.
Also, a revamped and updated DOH portal showed 73% of the eligible South Dakota population (ages 5 and older) with at least one vaccination, 60% having completed a vaccination series; and 32% (ages 12 and older) having received at least one booster dose.
Other statistics from Wednesday included:
• New Area Hospitalizations (3) — Clay County, +2; Yankton County, +1;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 14.2% (+1.3%);
• New Area Cases (57/+5 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +3; Charles Mix County, +6; Clay County, +7; Hutchinson County, +15; Turner County, +3; Union County, +8; Yankton County, +15;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (144/+23) — Bon Homme County, 4 (+3); Charles Mix County, 23 (+5); Clay County, 18 (+2); Douglas County, 0 (0 change); Hutchinson County, 22 (+15); Turner County, 5 (+1); Union County, 26 (-4); Yankton County, 46 (+1);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — LOW: Douglas; MODERATE: Turner; Union; SUBSTANTIAL: Clay; HIGH: Bon Homme; Charles Mix; Hutchinson; Yankton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.